Don’t vote until you choose sides on the “Big Lie” controversy.
The two sides are: those who believe the former president’s false claim that the election was stolen from him versus those who believe the election was reasonably fair and impartial.
If the former is true (it isn’t) then we now have an illegitimate government. If the latter is true a huge, anti-democratic conspiracy has been perpetrated on the American people by Trump and others (it has).
If abortion, minimum wage or guns are not issues that much concern you, you can ignore them and still vote responsibly. But that statement is not valid for the “Big Lie.” To the extent one side is right, the other is wrong. The entire and fundamental worldview of American party politics is balanced on this one key question: Which side is lying? Even if you feel fetuses are children, slackers are already overpaid and personal gun ownership protects our democracy, even so, you cannot support a person or party who has perpetuated a huge anti-democratic conspiracy.
And conversely: Even if you believe in a woman’s right to choose and empathize with wage slaves and abhor guns, even so, if the election seems to you to have been stolen, then you must struggle to reverse the outcome.
Both sides of this unavoidable and supremely important question have leadership and followers. The leader of the “stop the steal” (STS) side is, of course, Trump; his followers are a motley collection of worshipers and a dwindling pool of traditional Republicans. The leadership of the other side is every prominent Democratic Party politician (along with a few honest and brave Republicans) and the followers are a majority of U.S. voters, especially those who are college educated.
On the side of truth, however, there are three other notable groups: the electors of every state, the secretaries of state of these various states who stood up to attempts to subvert democracy and the judges who heard the many STS cases and, properly, dismissed them. These three groups of knowledgeable specialists, who might be members of either party, know more about this controversy than anyone else. And they, collectively, have clearly decided to back the truth.
So, is this creation of an alternate, “stop the steal” reality the straw that broke the camel’s back? No. If that metaphor is applied, that unfortunate dromedary would have been screaming in pain even before the 2016 inauguration.
No, friends, my thesis is even stronger than the camel analogy would imply: Even if the former president had had irreproachable personal morals, even had he never been sued, even had he demonstrated real courage and judgement — even so, his lie is overwhelmingly, by itself, disqualifying. Every politician who, implicitly or explicitly, endorses the stop-the-steal version of reality has violated their oath of office (to defend the Constitution) — they must be ousted.
Some of these folks might seem to be of good character and hold sound policy views. No matter. They must go.
There can be no progress on addressing any issue or collection of issues until this purge has been effected.