“Is the Biden Administration a Lost Cause?” “Biden’s ‘Out-of-Control’ Presidency could soon get worse.” These two nonnews headlines were trumpeted by the New York Post and Fox News, respectively, on July 7.
This is ridiculous and it isn’t news. It is fear-mongering. This kind of sniping started before Joe Biden even took the oath.
For those who might not have noticed, President Joe Biden has been in office for a year-and-a-half and the world, although still not quite recovered from COVID, has not yet stopped spinning. Let’s look at the record.
On global climate change damage mitigation, Biden is acting and, yes, it pinches. The hugely complex transition is both crucial and, in the short term, painful. If these transitional changes are successful the only payoff will be that the situation will be better than it would have been. But “better than it would have been” is still likely to be pretty bad. And there will be no proof positive that things would have been worse had we not acted.
The Ukraine-Russia situation is similar. It now seems likely that Vladimir Putin will have to be given a slice of Ukraine but, now, NATO is reinvigorated and expanded — thanks to Biden. NATO countries have seen that the huge Russian military has poor training and inferior weapons. For now, this disruptive and unnecessary war of choice is making climate change even worse, but there is no quick solution. When a solution finally does emerge, it is likely that no one will be seen as triumphant. Too many deaths, too much destruction, no parades.
Too many Americans are in denial. Biden is defending the environment and democracy. Republican obstructionists, for the most part, just look the other way and emphasize the all-too-obvious short-term costs.
That Biden has been a victim of withering Republican criticism was, perhaps to be expected. Many of us were and are horrified, justifiably, by Trump Derangement Syndrome. But Trumpists — especially those who have bought the “Big Lie” — were livid and have been striking back as hard as they can. Ferocious opposition to whomever opposed Trump was to be expected. But for some panicky Democrats to speculate on Biden stepping down, when in fact his record, given the circumstances he has faced, is not bad, disappoints.
In fact, Trump, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, also is under pressure to not run for president again. Conservatives already have his political-hack court in place and the difficulty of maintaining the Big Lie is becoming intense. The reports tells us Trump’s popularity is dropping as his legal problems continue to pile up.
Neither party has a good 2024 presidential candidate in the wings. Neither Vice President Kamala Harris, nor former Veep Mike Pence have much of a following. If either Trump or Biden steps down, the other will get a boost. Biden is the only politician who has beaten Trump. The ancestors of our less-than-stalwart Democrat pearl-clutchers who would abandon Biden now probably would’ve abandoned George Washington at Valley Forge.
Here is my plea to thoughtful voters: Stand by your president.