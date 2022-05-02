There are times when we can afford to be generous but the American government must, in the course of day-to-day business, put America first.
Ukrainians are not Americans. Ukrainians are not NATO members. The United States has no vital interests in Ukraine.
It is said U.S. and NATO support of Ukraine weakens Russia and strengthens Ukraine. True enough, but it also weakens us, the United States, since we are depleting an arsenal that will eventually have to be replenished.
Inflation in the United States is a product of COVID-snarled supply chains and the difficult but very necessary switchover from fossil fuels to sustainable energy. Supplying Ukraine with an avalanche of high-tech weaponry and keeping Russian products off the market is further pushing inflation forward. Americans care about Ukraine, but the economy is, understandably, their No. 1 concern.
In addition to inflation, there is the very real possibility that — given that this really is war — plans and calculations will go awry. In support of NATO, there are U.S. troops only a few miles from the hot war zone. It is not difficult to concoct scenarios that would breach the frail border delineations and, suddenly, U.S. troops have become embroiled.
So then, since experts seem to agree the war likely will be long and grinding, where will we be a year from now? The only solid prognostication is that there will be many more dead and wounded, most of them Ukrainians, but many Russians. The territory held by the sides will have changed but, presumably, not too drastically.
As neighboring Finland moves toward NATO membership, Vladimir Putin will be even more furious, since his stated aim of reducing NATO encirclement will have been spectacularly defeated (Finland, now neutral, is the European country with the longest Russian border). In other parts of the world, famine caused by deprivation of Russian or Ukrainian wheat will have broken out.
If NATO and the United States have been drawn into the conflict, we will be in a desperate situation. So much for “America first.” This must not happen. The war must be stopped.
If we are to make halting the war our first priority, here’s what we must do: Tell Ukraine that we are proud to have been so helpful to them but, eventually, that help might dry up if the war drags on. Tell Russia that we have been hesitant to intervene because we are quite aware of the possibility of a dreadful expansion of hostilities — possibly including the use of nuclear weapons. Nevertheless, we know that, if we fail to intervene, a protracted conflict also might bring that dreaded eventuality closer.
So, if it’s damned if we do and damned if we don’t, then we eventually might decide to risk sudden intervention. In sum, we tell both sides their best option is to negotiate seriously now — right now.
Some Republicans, who, in Donald Trump-like fashion, initially disdained Ukraine and NATO, have now slithered around to quite the opposite view: War, yes!
Finally, the Vietnam syndrome has been completely laid to rest. The dangerous blare of martial trumpets rings in their deluded ears.
Even if a final peace results in some Russian territorial gain, Putin still will fret. Will his humiliated generals stay loyal? Will the mourners who have lost conscripted sons be quiescent? Will his top management oligarchs flee? Will those who believed the big lie that atrocity photos were staged propaganda begin to see the truth? Will partisans in the conquered territory snipe at helicopters and convoys? Will an emboldened and expanded NATO eventually offer Ukraine membership?
Russia will be teetering.