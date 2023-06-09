The Gazette-Mail recently republished an excellent editorial from the British newspaper The Guardian, titled “Erdogan’s authoritarianism is a warning for all democracy.” No question this is so. But how this applies to the United States of America, in these times in which we now live, wasn’t made clear. This essay is that needed clarification.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister of Turkey, was excoriated as anti-democratic with four examples:
“Political repression and harassment of the sizable Kurdish population are set to continue ...
”
“Women’s rights groups will have noted with dismay the rising Islamist influence
...
”
“Syrian refugees, shamefully scapegoated, will wonder ... promise to deport ...
”
“
... doubling down on the type inflammatory rhetoric he deployed against LGBTQ+ people ...
Substituting Blacks for Kurds arguably reveals an analog between the Turkish situation and our own. For the last three examples quoted above, there can be no doubt — the analogs are there. Women are dismayed by Trump Republicans (driven by Christian evangelicals, not Islamists); U.S. refugees are scapegoated (although they are largely from Central America, not Syria); LGBTQ+ needs no further comment.
The parallels are obviously close, but exactly how do these examples support the “warning for all democracy” thesis? Answer: All four groups cited above are “out” groups, who, generally speaking, ask only to be treated fairly. In a one-person, one-vote democracy, their petitions will be heard and judged by the electorate at large. The “in” groups, by contrast (evangelical Christian and white heterosexual males), have power but fear losing it. They seek not fairness but repression — if not revenge. Thus, they are ripe for manipulation by those who would gain power by legitimizing their fear, anger and perceived grievances. Pre-Trump Republican examples of these include the Willie Horton ads and the Tea Party.
So there we are: four parallels, or, if one is reluctant to accept the analog of Kurds with American Blacks, then it is three for four. This cannot be coincidence. Trump and Erdogan are — as the Guardian and Gazette-Mail point out — using the same playbook.
But wait — there’s more!
On Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump inspired an attempted coup d’état. That this was so is disputed. The obfuscation has made some headway for three reasons: Trump was (still) president on Jan. 6; he did not follow his troops to the Capitol; and a specious and entirely vacuous theory (the election was rigged) was offered. But Trump’s presidency was, given the vote, at an end; his failure to go the Capitol was due to laziness or cowardice (or both); and the election was not rigged. There really was an attempted coup in the United States of America 2 1/2 years ago.
All this notwithstanding, it seems as though next year’s presidential election will again feature Trump as the Republican candidate. But while the upcoming election has some trappings of normalcy, it is anything but normal: It is between democracy (never Trump) and authoritarianism (Trump).