West Virginia lost Bob Kiss late last year. The Mountain State was very fortunate when Kiss made it his home.
We don’t acquire persons of his stature every day. With his credentials, he could have gone anywhere he chose. West Virginia was further fortunate when he opted to run for public office at a time when our state faced so many problems, some of which included:
Unfunded state pension responsibilities.
A workers’ compensation system on a collision course with insolvency.
A PEIA program in which doctors were refusing to treat patients.
Federal citations for inhumane conditions in our penal institutions.
Many court houses in terrible condition and few with handicap accessibility.
The poorest college going rate in the country.
We had no planned savings account like the current “Rainy Day Fund.”
Upon winning a seat in the House of Delegates, Bob was appointed to the Finance Committee and quickly became its chairman. In a floor speech, he likened West Virginia’s woes to those of a house on fire. It was an emotional speech. It was quite effective and ignited the call for action.
As House Speaker, he intensified his efforts, master-minded ways and means that cured the above listed ills. This was accomplished while some were saying, “It can’t be done.” Obviously, the naysayers were unaware of Bob’s resolve.
Bob established special rapport with each governor, Republican or Democrat. It should be noted that some of the cures were by executive initiatives, but all required legislative solutions. It is obvious the governors held Bob in high esteem. Gov. Cecil Underwood wanted Bob to serve on the Supreme Court. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin appointed him Secretary of Tax and Revenue.
The great commentaries by prominent West Virginians regarding Bob Kiss after his death were refreshing to read. I, too, think of him as an intelligent, analytical giant, who left West Virginia a much better state than it was when he found it.
Had anyone gone into Speaker Kiss’s office, they immediately would have seen the large portrait of Sir Winston Churchill. It was obvious the speaker held him in high regard. The World Book Encyclopedia calls Churchill “one of the greatest statesmen in world history.”
Because of the valuable assistance Kiss provided the crippled state of West Virginia, I am moved to call him “One of the greatest statesmen in West Virginia history.” Few men have served our state as well.
John Pino, of Oak Hill, is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.