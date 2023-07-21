Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I graduated from West Virginia University in 2012 with a bachelor of arts degree in English, professional writing and editing. My concern regarding the potential elimination or reduction of this department can be expressed in two major ways.

First, I want to address how incredibly important having a classroom with less than 50 people in it was for my education at WVU. When comparing my time in lecture halls with hundreds of students to those English classes with 50 or less, my experience was far greater, more rewarding and more effective with the smaller English classes. It’s not a secret that smaller and more intimate class sizes traditionally yield higher-performing students and overall academic achievement.

WVU graduate John Thrasher is a senior producer for A&E Networks and previously worked for NBCUniversal.

