I graduated from West Virginia University in 2012 with a bachelor of arts degree in English, professional writing and editing. My concern regarding the potential elimination or reduction of this department can be expressed in two major ways.
First, I want to address how incredibly important having a classroom with less than 50 people in it was for my education at WVU. When comparing my time in lecture halls with hundreds of students to those English classes with 50 or less, my experience was far greater, more rewarding and more effective with the smaller English classes. It’s not a secret that smaller and more intimate class sizes traditionally yield higher-performing students and overall academic achievement.
For me, this couldn’t have been more crucial in my time at WVU. Not only did I feel like I was able to comprehend the material better with far less distractions, but it made questions with my professors and the exchange of learning far more accessible. It also was critical to my success that the teacher knew who I was and could address potential blind spots in my own learning — something that never happened in a lecture hall with hundreds of students.
As a result of the smaller classrooms, I would engage my professors, and even my classmates, with much more confidence when it came to the material I was learning. It would be an enormous error, not just for the university but for education as a whole, to begin eliminating departments and classes where students feel most comfortable and prepared to learn.
Second, I have to emphasize the importance of English and, specifically, professional writing and editing in 2023. In my personal experience as a professional in the global media industry, the standard of writing in which new professionals come to the job market has consistently dropped, year over year.
In an age of emojis, abbreviated texts and, frankly, easy-access voice/video recording, I feel very strongly that superb writing, editing and communication skills are not only an essential component to an advanced education, but a requirement.
The job market needs professionals who can utilize the skills offered by the Professional Writing and Editing undergraduate program at WVU.
Over the past decade, I have often communicated with WVU English professors to thank them for their teachings and interpersonal relationship skills have that have vital to my career. They prepared me brilliantly. I consider my career a success and have the efforts of the English department to thank.
It is imperative that WVU maintains its standard of excellence with the English Department. There has never been a more crucial time for young students embarking on their careers to understand how to use their English degrees and skills in a very crowded and demanding marketplace.
Please consider my own experience with WVU as a testament to advancing and investing in the department.
WVU graduate John Thrasher is a senior producer for A&E Networks and previously worked for NBCUniversal.