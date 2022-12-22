Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Over the years, I’ve complained a lot about the parking in Charleston. Not enough on-street parking. People encroaching on the next space. Parking garages are too crowded with too many reserved spots. Recent experiences have shifted my perspective, though.

My wife and I recently took a trip to Italy with our daughter and her family. At our daughter’s recommendation we decided to rent a car so we could travel more freely. Driving and parking in Italy became the most stressful part of our trip. Driving is a story for another day. Let’s focus on parking.

John Turley lives in Charleston. This article is adapted from a post on his blog www.thegrumpydoc.com.

