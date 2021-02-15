Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., released a statement on her vote against convicting former president Donald Trump for inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol seeking to overturn his defeat in the election.
First, she says “Our Constitution references that impeachment was designed to remove an officeholder from public office — not a private citizen. Given that President Trump no longer holds public office, my ‘no’ vote today is based solely on this constitutional belief.”
There is nothing constitutional about this belief. The article of impeachment was passed by the House of Representatives, while Trump was president of the United States. The Constitution, in Article 1, Section 3, states that Senate conviction of an impeached president involves removal from office and disqualification to hold office in the future. By the time the Senate got around to the trial, Trump’s term had ended and removal was unnecessary. Disqualification was the remaining point. It was clearly the responsibility of the Senate to render a verdict. Furthermore, in a later part of the statement, Capito says: “The actions and reactions of President Trump were disgraceful.” She says: “What happened on January 6 was completely unacceptable.”
So why has she accepted the unacceptable? More on that in a bit.
The statement continues: “My prior votes related to this matter have been consistent with this principle. As a United States Senator, my duty is to follow the Constitution, and my vote today reflects this.”
No. Her vote ignored the constitutional provision cited above and she knew it when she voted.
Capito said: “The precedent of impeaching private citizens is one that gives me great pause because of what it would mean for the future. If we do this now, what and who will be deemed impeachable next? This is a dangerous path that we should not go down.”
Impeachment being a mechanism to stop the misconduct of an official, and being limited to removal and disqualification, it is obviously not grounds for any future assault on a private individual.
She continues: “My vote today does not ignore the fact that what happened on January 6 was completely unacceptable. The violent actions that day were previously unimaginable and should have never happened in the first place.”
In reality, the violent actions by Trump supporters on Jan. 6 were another step in the progression of their actions in Charlottesville, Virginia, and other violent clashes during Trump’s tenure, which the president never explicitly denounced. The violence was totally predictable, based on the encouragement and praise Trump gave his followers. He even invited and urged them to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to “stop the steal,” “fight like hell” and “reclaim their country.”
More from Sen. Capito: “The vicious mob that attacked our Capitol that day threatened not just those who work there, including law enforcement, but they threatened the entire institution and what it represents. I firmly believe in our electoral system and in the power of the voice of the people. The American people spoke on Election Day in record numbers and voted to elect Joe Biden as our next president, a result I voted to certify.”
On this, I commend Capito for adherence to her oath in voting to accept the results of the election.
She continues: “What happened on January 6 threatened our foundational transfer of power and the actions were an embarrassment to our country and everything that we stand for. The actions and reactions of President Trump were disgraceful, and history will judge him harshly.”
Trump’s actions were indeed disgraceful, and history might judge him harshly. What is the appropriate verdict of history or of the criminal courts for him and for those who are his accomplices and enablers?
Back to Capito’s statement: “President Trump was removed from office in the manner most befitting our democracy, by a vote of the people. Impeachment is incredibly divisive and is not what Congress should be focused on right now.”
Yes, impeachment is divisive, just as Trump’s entire disregard of democracy was divisive. Capito enjoyed all this divisiveness right up until it directly threatened her life and the lives of her colleagues. Now, she sees fit to allow Trump to remain eligible for public office in spite of her condemnation of his actions. Did these events not cement in her an understanding of her duty and the true nature of this man?
Finally, Capito concludes: “The fact is that the Trump presidency is now over, but the challenges facing our nation are not. It is time to turn our full attention to the American people and move forward.”
Over the past four years, Capito had every opportunity to counsel, criticize and/or condemn Trump’s behavior, as appropriate, on so many “disgraceful” occasions, yet she remained silent.
Capito’s statement about this vote is a classic effort to cover her tracks and con her constituents. It is clear that, as in the past, she stands ready to move forward supporting all manner of troubling developments in the name of her party and its sponsors.