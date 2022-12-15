There has been much cheering and praise for the passage of the Respect For Marriage Act. Indeed, this preemptive strike at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's threat to attack gay marriage is welcome news. Having supported the bill without knowing the fine details, I cheered right along with President Biden. It is fascinating to note that interracial marriages, such as Thomas's, were also finally included in the Federal Code by this Act, some 50 years after the Supreme Court blessed them.
I have been pestering our Senators to support this bill and I recently got a reply from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. It had all the marks of the air-tight, canned response I usually get from politicians who send out a thousand identical, generic "personal replies" to a thousand distinct individual citizen inquiries. And as usual, the answer arrived after the deed was safely done, rescuing Manchin from the anguish of supporting something uncertain.
The most remarkable thing about this letter was the palpable fear I sensed in his rationale: blatant fear of blow-back from the right. The tepid reporting around the bill did not even mention some of its limiting factors, as if it was actually some security for future marriages.
Joe explains, in nervous detail, how little is changed by the act. It does nothing to codify the right of LGBTQ people to marry, but merely assures that those marriages already performed will not be annulled by the threat from the Supreme Court. He offers very cold comfort by saying "The Respect for Marriage Act upholds all existing religious liberty and conscience protections and confirms that religious organizations and individuals will not be required to provide any services, facilities, or goods in violation of their faith."
In other words, popular bigotries will continue to be protected.
We no longer have signs that say "WHITES ONLY" or "NO IRISH NEED APPLY" but apparently "NO LGBTQ SERVICES AVAILABLE" will be OK. All of us are created equal, but some more equal than others.
Manchin grew up on the same planet I did and he knows as well as I do the anguish and struggles Black people endure in achieving and keeping a right to equal treatment in housing, businesses open to the public, education and the so-called justice system.
Let's think forward 20 years or so to a time when a few same sex-marriages are all that is left from the brief moment of reason that allowed Congress to legalize these vows of love. If we remain in the grips of right-wing sanctimonious politics, the few sincere folks who benefitted from this law will be terrorized in their old age, as their minority shrinks further and further. It is easy to envision missionaries scouring the county clerk's records to identify and pursue these insults to their religious zealotry.
I will praise Manchin for another mighty, bipartisan compromise with the fanatic forces of fear and hate. But the achievement makes it more obvious that equal treatment under the law is still a distant ideal.