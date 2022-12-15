Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John W. Doyle

There has been much cheering and praise for the passage of the Respect For Marriage Act. Indeed, this preemptive strike at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's threat to attack gay marriage is welcome news. Having supported the bill without knowing the fine details, I cheered right along with President Biden. It is fascinating to note that interracial marriages, such as Thomas's, were also finally included in the Federal Code by this Act, some 50 years after the Supreme Court blessed them.

I have been pestering our Senators to support this bill and I recently got a reply from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. It had all the marks of the air-tight, canned response I usually get from politicians who send out a thousand identical, generic "personal replies" to a thousand distinct individual citizen inquiries. And as usual, the answer arrived after the deed was safely done, rescuing Manchin from the anguish of supporting something uncertain.

John W. Doyle lives in Charleston. 

