Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a Jan. 29 interview on “Fox Business,” said congressional Democrats should negotiate with Republicans concerning the GOP goal of reducing Social Security benefits and privatizing Medicare.
This was to be a compromise, in return for Republicans’ cooperation in resolving the federal debt ceiling crisis. But Congress kicked that can down the road in the negotiations and, for the moment, the government can go on borrowing. Before the ink was dry on the debt ceiling agreement, the Republican feeding frenzy resumed in new attempts to weaken Social Security and Medicare.
In his June 27 Gazette-Mail column, “Sens. Cassidy and King are trying on Social Security,” Tom Crouser correctly warned that Social Security and Medicare trust funds will be depleted by 2033, causing benefits to be reduced to the levels of existing program income. The Social Security and Medicare trust funds are separate from other government accounts, and Social Security is not allowed to borrow from other federal funds, making the Social Security and Medicare trust funds independent from general revenue and the debt ceiling issue.
Since the first Social Security checks were mailed out in 1937, Social Security has greatly benefited workers and their families, avoiding widespread poverty, stabilizing the economy and ensuring a broader customer base (and more profits) for American business interests. This has worked, in spite of constant opposition to “safety net” programs from big business and the wealthy classes. Wages up to $160,200 per year are currently subject to the Social Security tax (FICA Contributions). A billionaire pays the same amount of money into Social Security as a person who has the FICA taxable earnings capped at $160,200.
President Joe Biden has proposed including all wages above $400,000 per year as FICA-taxable earnings, but not the wages between $160,200 and $400,000. It is popular to suggest taxing the very wealthy, but this taxation gap would prevent further taxation of the moderately wealthy, who are politically savvy voters. After all, Biden does want to get reelected.
Retirement of the Baby Boom generation has caused a shift in the income vs. payout ratio for Social Security and Medicare trust funds, depleting them. This trend should largely reverse as that generation passes away. By simply applying the payroll tax to all earnings over the current maximum taxable earnings of $160,200, we would ensure that Social Security and Medicare remain solvent for the next 52 years, and enable increasing benefits which are now being eroded by inflation. The wealthy might not need the Social Security benefit checks, but they do need the stability of our society, which secures their wealth and is the source of their wealth.
One common proposal for “fixing” these programs is the idea of raising the retirement age to 70 years. But average life expectancy in the United States has actually declined recently, particularly in West Virginia, arguably the poorest and least-healthy state in the union. We have large senior and disabled populations, particularly dependent on Social Security and Medicare. Because FICA taxes are based on total earnings and are paid with after tax dollars, we get even less bang for our buck, and, since the Reagan administration, Social Security benefits are taxed as income when they are paid out.
Crouser has reported well on what Cassidy and King are doing but, like Manchin’s proposal back in February, they are attempting to solve the problem without causing any ruffling of the feathers among our wealthiest and most privileged citizens.
In an era of an extremely wealthy, small upper class and a vast and growing poor class, such proposals are sure to feed the fires of social insecurity. Our shaky democratic republic can hardly withstand the strain, and it is time to seek solutions that bind our people together and allow widespread security. We can’t go on shifting the burden to those who are least able to afford it.