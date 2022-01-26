Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has spurned all the arguments made in support of legislation to right our failing democracy and he has once again failed to stop suppression of voting rights. By my count, that is at least five times in this session.
A serious moral argument must be made about what legacy he will leave. It is clear that Manchin’s strategy goes far beyond abandonment of the current bills many of us have encouraged him to champion.
The backdrop of Manchin’s position includes some ominous and critical elements.
- Throughout the Donald Trump years, we saw Trump bent on autocracy and authoritarianism, and we saw vast numbers of people supporting it. It is all he has ever known or practiced in his known business and personal relationships.
- After four years of this, the Republican Party abandoned all appearances of a philosophy and refused, during Trump’s reelection campaign, to even formulate a party platform. Trump was the only priority.
- When the campaign failed, insurrection became the strategy to preserve power. Radical right-wing propaganda and preparation for armed revolt reached a level not seen since the Civil War. As ludicrous as Jan. 6, 2021, was, it has supported the continued worship of Trump and inspired further growth of right-wing radicalism in the public, Congress and the courts. Consider the reactions of police and government “troops” to the Black Lives Matter movement, as compared to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- The Republican Party in the Senate (and less successfully in the House) is boycotting everything that could work to rebuild a fair structure of governance. Manchin has been their perfect partner in delaying any progress while the clock runs out on this session of Congress. The process continues to increase public frustration, decrease support for the Biden administration and ensure a midterm election disaster.
- The nation stands close to the threshold for a new Constitutional Convention. A few more state legislatures voting for it could put the entire Constitution up for grabs.
Certainly, I agree that Manchin should be called out for his moral betrayal of the majority who support the current legislation, but I think our understanding of his legacy is incomplete.
Manchin is building his legacy on the expected triumph of Trumpism and the voter-suppression measures that are essential to the effort. He is smart to retain his Democratic Party membership, because it keeps him center stage, in the spotlight and assures him the power to paralyze anything the Democrats want. Of course, it also allows him to pass those initiatives that he wants.
The voting rights gained since the Civil Rights Movement are being stripped away with the blessing of the Supreme Court. They say the anti-Jim Crow laws are obsolete. And with 30 new voter-suppression measures just passed in the states, how will democracy survive?
Support for dictatorship, particularly in the person of Trump, is gigantic; and behind the scenes, the next coup attempt could be in the planning stages with much greater care than the last one. “Dictatorship” is a drastic buzz word that nobody claims, but that appears to be the reality of it.
Manchin knows all of this. He continues to shepherd the process along. He rises and prospers by it while playing a masterful charade on us.
Judging by his actions, I say Manchin is at the forefront of this new American revolution, and he is smart enough to keep us all playing along until the balance tips beyond any hope of a correction.
It is hard to face this and act on this emergency for what it truly is. Making the moral case to the man is always necessary, but the crisis is here and now. He is demonstrating that he does not care about what is morally right. He is destroying the power of citizenship, and our resistance must intensify.