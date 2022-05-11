Robert McCollister’s op-ed in the May 10 edition of the Gazette-Mail was an excellent “name it and shame it” piece about Vladimir Putin and the fascist ascendancy.
The topic always takes me back to Benito Mussolini, who was a leader of the Italian Socialists. He couldn’t get much traction with that project so he went for fascism, which worked for him, for a while, until the Allies put an end to that in World War II.
The parallels to the development of Trumpism and its progress in the U.S. are many and scary. McCollister concludes with a list of things we can be doing to step back from the edge of the Fascist cliff we are wobbling on:
- End partisan gerrymandering which robs voters of their influence.
- Don’t let extremists get elected unchallenged, in uncontested races.
- Repeal the many new voter suppression laws throughout the land and rebuild the voter protections destroyed recently by the U.S. Supreme Court, and build on them a new structure of free and fair elections.
There is one issue that was absent from McCollister’s article, the “Citizens United” Supreme Court decision. It gave corporations the right to spend unlimited money to influence elections and gives them the status of humans. Corporations are not people. They are the inventions of people, who are allowed to band together in a commercial venture, without being personally liable for the messes they leave behind.
CEOs, board members, stockholders and employees of corporations all have the right to vote if otherwise eligible. Citizens United gives corporations the additional right to band together and spend without restraint to secure the political influence that enriches them. Dollars are speaking much louder than votes. We don’t stand a chance to prevail against that.
Mussolini said “Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of State and Corporate power.” That is the scene we are seeing play out in the Trumpery that divides our nation.
In his farewell radio address to us in 1952, President Dwight Eisenhower, who was a major contributor to the defeat of the Nazis and the European fascists, famously said to beware the military industrial complex. He also said we should avoid deficit spending and sending our bills to our children.
The military industrial complex has grown dangerously larger and more influential than Ike could have ever imagined. The United States spends more on our military empire than the next 10 countries combined. Tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations are bleeding the citizens and the government, leaving corporate America to rule as they please.
A radical right-wing Supreme Court is working overtime to advance the cause of fascism in this country. Citizens United is a blessing by the Supreme Court upon the partnership of corporate and state power, a major hazard to the survival of our somewhat democratic republic.