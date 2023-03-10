Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John W. Doyle

When we hear that Social Security and Medicare trust funds are going broke in eight to 10 years, what does that mean? It does not mean those programs will end. It means the books have to balance, somehow. By law, the trust funds cannot borrow from other federal funds and only “wages” and “net earnings from self-employment (NESE),” from unincorporated businesses are taxed.

Benefits could be cut to the level of the tax money coming in. A new surge of workers paying into the system could cover the cost of benefits. Raising the rate of taxation (FICA tax) would bring in more money. Raising the level of earnings subject to the taxes would also address the shortfall. Corporations could be required to pay their executives in wages instead of using the various schemes they employ now to avoid FICA taxes. Congress could assign other sources of income to the trust funds but funding streams unrelated to wages and NESE would once again subject Social Security and Medicare to be pawns in the unrelated fury over the federal debt ceiling.

John W. Doyle, of Charleston, is a retired Social Security claims representative, and a health and social services worker.

