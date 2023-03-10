When we hear that Social Security and Medicare trust funds are going broke in eight to 10 years, what does that mean? It does not mean those programs will end. It means the books have to balance, somehow. By law, the trust funds cannot borrow from other federal funds and only “wages” and “net earnings from self-employment (NESE),” from unincorporated businesses are taxed.
Benefits could be cut to the level of the tax money coming in. A new surge of workers paying into the system could cover the cost of benefits. Raising the rate of taxation (FICA tax) would bring in more money. Raising the level of earnings subject to the taxes would also address the shortfall. Corporations could be required to pay their executives in wages instead of using the various schemes they employ now to avoid FICA taxes. Congress could assign other sources of income to the trust funds but funding streams unrelated to wages and NESE would once again subject Social Security and Medicare to be pawns in the unrelated fury over the federal debt ceiling.
The current limit of wages and self employment earnings subject to Social Security and Medicare taxation is $160,200. Joe Biden, when running for office in 2020, proposed including earnings of more than $400,000 per year, but not the earnings between $160,200 and $400,000 per year. Now president, Biden has finally proposed this as a plan to rescue the Medicare trust fund. It is clearly an attempt to appease the resentment many feel toward the very wealthy, without losing the votes of those who are moderately wealthy and politically savvy.
Ever since Social Security was enacted in 1935, wealthy business interests have struggled to kill it or cripple it, even though it has prevented widespread poverty and helped to stabilize the economy, increasing their customer base and profits.
Many other “developed” countries provide much cheaper non-profit health care for their citizens and health care outcomes equal to or better than ours. Adopting the proven strategies of these countries would vastly improve our health and our financial security, solving our health care financing crisis. It would require us to make Medicare universal and remove all the private, for-profit fingers in the pie.
Including all earnings in the tax pool that supports Social Security and Medicare would solve that crisis as well. Another option would be to make our businesses that rely on foreign sweatshop labor and sweetheart deals with oppressive foreign governments to stay out of our economy. They can pay living wages here, pay taxes here in the U. S. and contribute to the common good of the American people, or find some other market for their products.
Until we have major reform of the for-profit medical/pharmaceutical complex and our relentless parasitic corporations, all these other shenanigans will only prolong the national disgrace and swell the deep pockets of the profiteers.
John W. Doyle, of Charleston, is a retired Social Security claims representative, and a health and social services worker.