I’m thinking about those who live and die on the street. These are simply my conclusions, from my own observations and interactions over the past 45 years, in the company of destitute people.
When I came to Southern West Virginia from Washington, D.C., in 1978, I was a brand new claims representative hired by the Social Security Administration for the Montgomery, West Virginia, office. I was interviewing applicants and processing benefit claims. I spent 11 years in Montgomery and two more in D.C. Most of those years, I worked in the Social Security Insurance program, providing very minimal income for aged, blind and disabled people.
This was the age of “de-institutionalizing” residents of mental institutions, which were in disgrace as their poor living conditions were exposed and disability rights came into focus. Local community mental health associations flourished, to soften the blow for those thrown to the wind, as hospitals closed.
This also was at a time when AIDS, accompanied by fear and loathing, reached epidemic proportions and touched every community in the land. In 1989 and 1990, I was back in Washington, doing claims work, teaching social workers about SSI and AIDS, regularly interviewing applicants and advocates in shelters, public housing, hospitals and Social Security Administration offices. Helping the newborn "crack babies" in D.C. General Hospital and drug addicts, strung out and HIV positive, were part of my daily duty.
Everywhere, I met heroes: The founder of a huge homeless-services effort in Washington, soon lost to suicide; neonatal ICU nurses caring for infants of addicted mothers; and the hotel owner in Montgomery who sheltered so many down-and-out folks over the years. There were many more.
After a serious illness and loss of my job, I returned to Fayette County, recovered somewhat, worked as a mental health service home visitor, and I became an registered nurse. In various jobs, I saw people in desperate need, caught in situations beyond their control. My illness returned and I took less-responsible work as a job coach at Goodwill Industries, a Vista volunteer and, finally, seven years as an autism mentor and classroom aide for children with disabilities in Kanawha County Schools.
So what is all that experience good for? It gave my opinion about my fellow travelers a certain legitimacy. I was able to maintain my empathy and dedication to those folks on all but my worst days, and I recognized some flaws in myself and in the way society deals with people’s troubles.
Life and society change ever more rapidly, and our minds don’t adjust well to the changes, much less to the acceleration of change. It is no mystery to me why so many of us (yes, I said us) have fallen through the cracks. The cracks have become canyons, the casualties have multiplied and the fortunate few have become vastly more fortunate and fewer all the time.
Our obsession with security has closed our minds and hearts, and we fall back on ancient prejudices to justify our contempt for those who can’t cope. We must value and care for each other, as so many faiths require, as our souls demand of us when we see another traveler fall along the path.
We must not say “it can’t happen here” when a mayoral candidate of a major political party tells us that we need tent camps on the outskirts of town where homeless people will be forced to live. His name is splattered all over town, but his message is digestible only by the few who want to hear such atrocities. He got his idea and his inspiration from Donald Trump, whose only goal is himself, whose Republican Party has freely chosen a one-word platform: Trump. The false, fascist message of Trumpery has become even more prominent over the years as the treachery of it has become more comfortable and palatable to the disgruntled and gullible among us.
The election is over. The race has been run. We will make of it what we will. We and our children will endure the consequences.