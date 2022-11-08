Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John W. Doyle

John W. Doyle

I’m thinking about those who live and die on the street. These are simply my conclusions, from my own observations and interactions over the past 45 years, in the company of destitute people.

When I came to Southern West Virginia from Washington, D.C., in 1978, I was a brand new claims representative hired by the Social Security Administration for the Montgomery, West Virginia, office. I was interviewing applicants and processing benefit claims. I spent 11 years in Montgomery and two more in D.C. Most of those years, I worked in the Social Security Insurance program, providing very minimal income for aged, blind and disabled people.

Stories you might like

John W. Doyle lives in Charleston. 

Recommended for you