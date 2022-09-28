Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John W. Doyle

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted for the "DISCLOSE Act," which would have forced disclosure of the sources of corporate political campaign contributions. I applaud Manchin for voting in favor of this vital reform, but the bill went down in flames.

Once again, Manchin has supported and voted for a critical bill in a situation where passage is not possible because of the 60-vote requirement of the filibuster rule. And yet, he refuses to reform the filibuster. Too often, he has supported, and even sponsored legislation, such as the "For The People Act," when it has, as in this case, no chance to overcome the filibuster. 

John W. Doyle lives in Charleston. 

