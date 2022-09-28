Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted for the "DISCLOSE Act," which would have forced disclosure of the sources of corporate political campaign contributions. I applaud Manchin for voting in favor of this vital reform, but the bill went down in flames.
Once again, Manchin has supported and voted for a critical bill in a situation where passage is not possible because of the 60-vote requirement of the filibuster rule. And yet, he refuses to reform the filibuster. Too often, he has supported, and even sponsored legislation, such as the "For The People Act," when it has, as in this case, no chance to overcome the filibuster.
Too often, I see that our senators and representatives in Congress act for the causes of corporate PAC mega-donors who dare not disclose their identity for the good of the country and West Virginia citizens. (By "citizens," I mean the quaint concept of "real individual people, eligible to vote.")
Being an individual, (formerly known as a "citizen"), I am legally limited in my ability to make a campaign contribution, and I have to make extensive disclosures about myself, my employment, influences on my decision, etc. The very least I expect from the Congress of a "democratic republic" is a demand for any corporation contributing to a political action committee to disclose the names of all board members of that corporation, as well as their employment, amount of donations and connections to the candidate or issue (revealing any quid pro quo or conflict of interest).
Better yet, since corporations are made up of individuals united in a commercial enrichment scheme, only individuals otherwise eligible to actually vote for the candidate for office should be allowed to contribute, regardless of their connection to a corporation. This would eliminate foreign stock holders of a corporation from having undue influence on a U.S. election by means of corporate financial support for a PAC.
With so many checks and balances already built into the structure of Congress, the filibuster rule has tipped the balance in increasingly disastrous ways. It exists because it gives special privilege to an elite minority.
We are at a dreadful tipping point between our present form of government and authoritarianism. Even former vice president Dick Cheney, who did so much to undermine freedom and democracy, has sounded the alarm against this Trumpery on behalf of his daughter Liz, as she loses her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As citizens of West Virginia and the United States, we must resist the damages being done to this nation by the ongoing right-wing revolution or by any extra-constitutional faction, left or right. Our senators and representatives in Congress should be leading the effort. That is exactly what they swore an oath to do.