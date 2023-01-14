In a television interview on May 17, 1967, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed “three evils of American Society.” He stated that after a decade of progress made in establishing some basic decency in the conduct of white Americans toward others, it was necessary to address the much more difficult struggle of establishing true equality among people, in the consciousness of Americans and in their behavior.
In the process of achieving social justice goals, there is a growing awareness of still unmet needs, next steps and new goals to be pursued. In King’s teachings, that included the presentation of facts about the role of U.S. military culture. This was nothing new to King. His awareness and commitment had reached its proper moment for expression. I was 15 years old when that interview took place and already learning that the disparities and contradictions in society were much more important than the prevailing propaganda of the established order.
The evil of militarism was nothing new back in 1967. Marine Gen. Smedley Butler, America’s most decorated soldier, wrote the book “War is a Racket” in 1935, in which he owned his own shame and declared:
“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
All these wars demonstrated King’s three evils: racism, economic exploitation of poverty and militarism. About the same time Butler wrote his book, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini explained his philosophy this way: “Fascism should more appropriately be called ‘Corporatism.’ It is the merger of corporate and state power.” Then came World War II.
The use of our troops in the obscene enrichment of wealthy investors, in the virtual enslavement of other countries’ darker skinned subjects and in the enrichment of the military industries at the expense of everyone else, is a classic and eternal pattern. King taught that just as racism cannot be addressed separately from the “economic exploitation of poverty,” (more recently called economic injustice), neither of these evils can be addressed without an understanding of American militarism.
In 1961, in his farewell radio address to the nation, President Dwight Eisenhower made two critical points, of which only one is commonly remembered:
“This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. . . . Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. . . . In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist,” he famously said.
The second warning, also ignored, was about deficit spending. Ike said we should not send our bills to our children.
That military-industrial complex is the marriage of the military support industries with their minions in Congress. Since Eisenhower, Democrats and Republicans alike have nurtured the very things Ike warned against. It has evolved far beyond his worst fears about misplaced power. We have reached the goal of having a military capacity roughly equal to that of the rest of the world combined. The debt incurred is truly unimaginable but we continue to accelerate military spending and pass that debt on to future generations. Congress repeatedly passes laws mandating military expenditures far in excess of the amounts requested.
The continuing militarization of the police plays its part as well, by recruitment of veterans nurtured and trained in racist wars, the unloading of military equipment into the hands of local police, inevitably militarizing the strategies and tactics of “public safety” work and by enabling the replacement and enhancement of war materials sold as surplus to the domestic police.
King hit a wall of resistance much greater than previous obstacles, when he addressed the three evils. He had the confidence to scale that wall and set about building the ladder of support that would require. Addressing those evils was considered by many white Americans and others, a radical and unjustifiable departure from the noble work he was doing.
He explained himself in this quote:
“The final phase of our national sickness is the disease of militarism. Nothing more clearly demonstrates our nation’s abuse of military power than our tragic adventure in Vietnam. This war has played havoc with the destiny of the entire world. It has torn up the Geneva Agreement, it has seriously impaired the United Nations, it has exacerbated the hatred between continents and worse still between races. It has frustrated our development at home, telling our own underprivileged citizens that we place insatiable military demands above their critical needs. It has greatly contributed to the forces of reaction in America and strengthened the military industrial complex. And it has practically destroyed Vietnam and left thousands of American and Vietnamese youth maimed and mutilated and exposed the whole world to the risk of nuclear warfare. Above all, the war in Vietnam has revealed what Senator [J. William] Fulbright calls ‘our nation’s arrogance of power.’ We are arrogant in professing to be concerned about the freedom of foreign nations while not setting our own house in order. Many of our senators and congressmen vote joyously to appropriate billions of dollars for the war in Vietnam and many of these same senators and congressmen vote loudly against a Fair Housing Bill to make it possible for a Negro veteran of Vietnam to purchase a decent home. We arm Negro soldiers to kill on foreign battlefields but offer little protection for their relatives from beatings and killings in our own South. We are willing to make a Negro 100% of a citizen in warfare but reduce him to 50% of a citizen on American soil.”
May you rest in peace, Dr. King. Our meager progress points out the vast amount of your work that is left for us to do.