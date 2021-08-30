As I was carrying my large battery from the charger to my 80-volt electric lawn mower, the word “lithium” got my attention. Recently, my wife read a news report that there’s a trillion-dollar supply of lithium that lies beneath the bloody soil of Afghanistan.
While our brave American soldiers are dying trying to help the Afghan people escape the rule of the Taliban, Russia and China are licking their collective chops at the prospect of tapping into this future energy source.
This past week, the leaders of the G-7 conducted a Zoom conference call and issued a joint statement that called for the Taliban to allow their countrymen and women to flee after Aug. 31. In an underreported story, the Russian and Chinese leaders conducted a conference call a day later. Putin and Xi issued statements implying their joint interests in Afghanistan and urging noninterference in the sovereignty and independence of a country ruled by the Taliban. This should be music to the ears of the Taliban, except they heavily forbid many forms of music in public, because it’s “un-Islamic” under their archaic interpretation of their religion.
This is probably too early for some to hear, but this scenario has played out before. Just replace the names of the countries from Russia/China and Afghanistan to the United States and Saudi Arabia. (Note: Only 12 countries have embassies left in Kabul. Included among them are Russia, China and, interestingly, the United Kingdom.)
In 1951, the U.S. normalized relations with Saudi Arabia, an ultra-conservative Islamic monarchy, for one reason — oil. We have done little to address the Saudis’ long history of human rights violations, state sponsored terrorism and the 2018 murder of author, Saudi Arabian journalist and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. We have ignored these atrocities, to retain stability in the Middle East, because it is in our so-called national interest and because, you guessed it — oil. But the new oil is lithium. What do you think all those fancy electric cars run on?
Now I understand Afghanistan is not Saudi Arabia. There is a complex network of tribes and regional political powers. Also add to the mix al-Qaida and the Taliban’s sworn enemy, ISIS-K, and you get an unstable powder keg. However, if we look back at what happened in Saudi Arabia, spreading the wealth has a way of bringing stability. Hundreds of thousands of Saudis work for the government and receive a regular paycheck. This is a classic case of how all the boats rise when the waves of U.S. dollars or Saudi riyals or Afghan afghani, or whatever other currency you want to name, start to roll in.
I know it’s too early, as we are still reeling from the images from Kabul airport, but perhaps the United States should be thinking about how we get back into Afghanistan before we even leave. Perhaps we should be thinking about getting a return on our 20-year investment of billions of dollars and thousands of lives. It’s in our “national interest.” There’s a good reason the Russians and Chinese never left, and that reason is lithium.