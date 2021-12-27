Many are wondering what to do next, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced his intent to not support the Build Back Better legislation and the plans for emissions reductions within the bill.
What does that mean for climate?
According to NPR, “The legislation earmarked $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transportation incentives over a decade in the country’s largest climate change investment ever. The policies are crucial for President Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels. Even that goal may not be enough to avoid climate change’s most destructive impacts, scientists warn. The U.S. is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases worldwide, and the planet has already warmed by almost 2 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.1 degrees Celsius.”
Manchin cited our growing national debt as the reason for not supporting BBB.
I applaud Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Sens. Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for voting in support of the infrastructure bill recently signed into law. The infrastructure bill included billions of dollars in support of carbon capture and storage projects in the form of tax credits. This technology has the potential to remove the greenhouse gases from burning fossil fuels and safely store them underground or even turn them into useful products.
Analyses by credible organizations, like the International Energy Agency the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, say carbon capture will be needed to meet ambitious climate targets. According to the Global CCS Institute, there are 27 facilities operating globally today and, according to the Panel on Climate Change’s 1.5 Special Report, somewhere between 350 and 1,200 gigatons of CO2 will need to be captured and stored this century to reduce emissions. Currently, about 40 megatons of CO2 is captured and stored annually. The number of facilities must increase at least 100-fold by 2050 to meet the scenarios laid out by the Panel on Climate Change. This will be an enormous cost. The Global CCS Institute estimates between $655 billion and $1,280 billion in capital investment in carbon capture is needed to 2050.
The tax credits for carbon capture in the infrastructure bill will go only so far. A temporary influx of cash to reduce emissions will be just that: temporary. When the money runs out, businesses will go back to the cheapest way to operate. We saw this play out in West Virginia a decade ago. The Mountaineer coal-fired power plant, near New Haven, had a pilot project to capture the CO2 emissions coming from the plant. The Department of Energy was set to fund half of the $668 million of the commercialization cost and American Electric Power planned to raise its half by increasing electricity rates.
But after a successful two-year validation phase, regulators rejected the rate increases and, given a lack of a price on carbon in the United States, the power company found the costs of commercializing too high. In June 2011, American Electric Power suspended its work at the plant, which, at the time, was the world’s largest test of carbon capture and storage, citing lack of regulatory certainty.
Subsidies alone don’t work. However, when paired with a carbon tax, subsidies can help attain the emissions reductions we need while addressing the market failure that discourages permanent carbon capture adoption.
Our neighbors to the north are doing exactly this right now, and carbon capture has a bright future in Canada. According to Wood Mackenzie, an international energy research firm, some of Canada’s milestones with carbon capture include having the largest operating CO2 pipeline by capacity, the world’s first coal-fired power generation carbon capture facility, and the world’s first refinery built with carbon capture included.
Canada already is considered a global leader in carbon capture technology, and I’d argue that new projects are being added because of a federal carbon tax, not despite one. Canada’s federal carbon tax is currently $40 (around $31 U.S.) per ton, rising to $50 in 2022 and then increasing by $15 annually until it reaches $170 ($132 U.S.) in 2030. With the carbon tax, there is a carbon rebate to Canadians that ensures low-income families are not harmed by rising energy costs.
Canada also has a clean fuel standard, as well as tax credits for carbon capture technology. This year, Shell Canada unveiled plans for a new facility in Alberta, called Polaris, to capture emissions from its industrial complex and store the greenhouse gases underground.
“There shouldn’t be a need for government funding,” Shell President Susannah Pierce said, based on the current and projected price of the carbon tax and the Clean Fuel Standard. “This is the right type of incentive and regulation to have in place.”
Manchin can give coal communities, Americans and the world a gift by supporting a carbon tax with the revenue returned to households. Some of the revenue could be used to help coal communities or reduce our national debt, but it is imperative that at least some of that revenue goes toward protecting low- and middle-income families. A carbon tax is a way to boost carbon capture technology without adding to our national debt.