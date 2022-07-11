On Aug. 18, 1969, a California state wildlife biologist named Edwin Pister frantically drove his pickup truck toward an oasis in hot and dry Owens Valley, California. His mission was to save a small endangered fish called the Owens pupfish from a rapidly drying pond.
The entire population of this species of pupfish was limited to this one location in Owens Valley. He carried with him two buckets into which he scooped up as many of these pupfish as he possibly could to save the entire species from extinction as the pond dried up. In a 1993 essay in Natural History titled “Species in a bucket,” Pister wrote about carrying an entire species in two buckets that day in 1969.
He wrote: “I remember mumbling something like: ‘Please don’t let me stumble. If I drop these buckets, we won’t have another chance!’ I distinctly remember being scared to death. I had walked perhaps 50 yards when I realized that I literally held within my hands the existence of an entire vertebrate species. If I had tripped over a piece of barbed wire or stepped into a rodent burrow, the Owens pupfish would now be extinct! That August day 23 years ago had been a very humbling experience for me. The principles of biogeography and evolution I had learned many years before at Berkeley had taught me why the pupfish was here; it took the events of those few hours in the desert to teach me why I was.”
Such are the reflections of a biologist who, for a few frightening moments long ago, held an entire species in two buckets, one in either hand, with only himself standing between life and extinction.
I see Congress right now as metaphorically holding those two buckets in its hands. The recent Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA limits the EPA’s authority in dealing with climate change and puts responsibility clearly on Congress to act. In fact, Chief Justice John Roberts pointed this out in the majority opinion where he stated, “We presume that ‘Congress intends to make major policy decisions itself, not leave those decisions to agencies.’ ”
Scientists tell us, if the planet warms by 1.5 degrees Celsius — which is what all the world’s countries have pledged to limit global warming to — up to 14% of all plants and animals on land will likely face a high risk of extinction. The outlook becomes graver if temperatures rise even further; with 3 degrees of warming, for example, up to 29% of species on land could face extinction.
Global temperatures have already increased by over 1.1 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times. This is resulting in measurable increases in disasters such as flash floods like we saw in Huntington last month, extreme heat, extreme drought (the West is currently in a mega-drought), more intense hurricanes and longer-burning wildfires. Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century.
Congress has the responsibility to act on climate change now. Much of life on earth depends on what Congress does or doesn’t do. Those of us who come at this issue from a faith perspective call it Creation Care. Those of us who come at the issue from a scientific perspective call it protecting biodiversity. Any way you look at it, humans are the sole species on the planet causing global warming by burning fossil fuels for energy. We are the sole species on earth with the ability to do something about it. This is our responsibility and our obligation to seek solutions, not only for the sake of other species but also for the sake of our own.
We have Pister to thank for the Owens pupfish still being alive today. The species is still hanging on but remains in serious danger of extinction, along with so many other species threatened by climate change. The question is, will Congress pick up those buckets and take action to make sure the Owens pupfish and so many other species are around tomorrow?
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is key to what does or does not get done for our climate now through budget reconciliation. Congress has the obligation to pass durable legislation that will reduce carbon emissions as quickly and efficiently as possible.