Shrinking bloated government. Eliminating unnecessary spending. These are core conservative values.
When the 2021 session of the West Virginia Legislature started in February, Gov. Jim Justice and the legislative leadership claimed they wanted to stand by these core conservative values and shrink the size of state government and eliminate frivolous spending.
Unfortunately, they are doing neither. Rather, the Legislature and governor seek to expand government and recklessly spend your tax dollars.
The Legislature is pushing an unnecessary and wasteful bill (SB 275) that would add another layer of courts to our already sprawling court system. It creates an “intermediate court of appeals.” This new court will hear appeals before the West Virginia Supreme Court hears them.
This court will only add time to cases and the expense of highly paid judges and staff to taxpayers. The intermediate court is an unnecessary expansion of government that will cost West Virginians millions.
In West Virginia, since 1999, appeals have declined by more than 70%. Legislators backing the bill claim the new court is needed for civil appeals, but those cases have declined by nearly 75% since 2004. In 2020, there were just 107 civil case appeals filed.
When Chief Justice Evan Jenkins appeared before Senate and House committees this session, he testified that West Virginia’s court system is not clogged with appeals and that the Supreme Court is handling all properly filed cases easily. In fact, the Supreme Court had a clearance rate of 108% in 2020 — it disposed of more cases than were filed.
It’s clear that an intermediate court is not needed. Adding one is like buying a bigger house after your kids have graduated and left home to start their lives. It simply makes no sense.
Just how much money is this unnecessary court going to cost taxpayers? About $6 million per year in direct costs. That includes $4.8 million in salaries for judges, lawyers and their staff.
The average West Virginian is having a hard time making ends meet, and the Legislature wants to give six-figure salaries to lawyers and judges? That $6 million is not the end of the yearly spending though. There are other costs that the Legislature is hiding.
What the Legislature refuses to tell us is how much more it will cost the taxpayers when state departments and agencies are forced to handle cases in three layers of courts instead of just two. The offices include the Attorney General, Department of Health and Human Resources, the Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Administration, the Tax Department and more.
Taxpayers will have to pay those lawyers too.
If the intermediate court isn’t needed and will cost us millions, then why are our lawmakers pushing for it? Because billion-dollar, multinational corporate special interests, Big Insurance and their lobbyists are demanding it. They don’t care if our caseload isn’t big enough to need it.
They don’t care about the cost because they don’t have to pay for it. We’re the ones stuck with the bill.
West Virginia’s tax dollars are limited. Like a family on a budget, we must live within our means. You take care of the necessities first. West Virginia has plenty of those. We need to fix our roads. We need to provide critical services to our seniors and veterans. We need to improve our schools. We need statewide broadband access. West Virginia doesn’t have money for those needs, but the Legislature is going to divert millions of dollars on a yearly basis for an unnecessary intermediate court.
It’s like parents opting to put in a swimming pool even though they don’t have enough money for food, power and water. This is the exact opposite of fiscal responsibility and reducing the size of government.
The West Virginia Legislature’s first priority should be West Virginia and their constituents, not corporations who want to pad their profits at our expense. They need to spend West Virginia tax dollars on what West Virginians need, not appeasing corporate CEOs and their lobbyists with an unnecessary intermediate court.
Tell West Virginia lawmakers to keep our government small and save our money. Remind them that you are their first priority. Demand they reject SB 275 and the proposed intermediate court.