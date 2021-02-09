The 2021 legislative session will be unlike any we have experienced before. As we begin the session, the Mountain State and her citizens are dealing with a catastrophic health crisis and facing unprecedented economic challenges because of the pandemic.
More than 2,150 West Virginians have died, and tens of thousands have been sickened by the virus. We’ve had to cancel family vacations and limited our gatherings at the holidays. Our children attend school from home. We even have to attend church virtually. Our first responders, the health care system and its workers are overwhelmed. Workers are losing their jobs. Local restaurants and shops, as well as our other small businesses, are struggling to stay open.
Addressing these substantial issues must be the West Virginia Legislature’s first priority. Protecting West Virginia citizens and West Virginia businesses is job No. 1.
Our state’s economic recovery from the pandemic is important. The West Virginia Association for Justice recognizes that businesses and health care providers want COVID-19 liability protection. WVAJ wants to work with the West Virginia lawmakers to pass legislation that provides employers, health care providers, retailers and restaurants with the cover they need. However, broad, blanket immunity for all COVID-19 claims is unwise, unfair and unconstitutional. It also is critical that the law does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a cover for all negligence and misconduct during the pandemic.
We should protect businesses operating in good faith, but not those hiding behind COVID-19 as an excuse. Our civil courts must be able to hold those irresponsible businesses accountable when they cut corners and risk the safety and financial well-being of others.
The law also should not extend beyond the health emergency. WVAJ looks forward to working with lawmakers to put together a solution that is fair for all parties.
At the same time, it is outrageous that powerful, billion-dollar corporate special interests want our lawmakers to waste their limited time and our limited financial resources on legislation we don’t need.
At the top of their wish list is an unnecessary intermediate court that will expand state government and waste millions of our limited tax dollars.
West Virginia is one of 10 states without an active intermediate court. Small states like ours don’t have them because our population and case load do not justify the cost to taxpayers. Appeals have declined by nearly 70% over the past 20 years, and the civil cases cited by advocates for the intermediate court comprise just 13% of the caseload.
Lawmakers claim they want to cut our state budget and provide tax breaks for citizens. You can’t do that while adding a new court we don’t need and will cost us millions. It’s fiscally irresponsible, and it’s wrong.
West Virginians elected the legislators they believed would put their safety and financial security first. Our lawmakers should not bow down to the demands of billion-dollar corporate special interests who want to increase their profits at the expense of our wallets and our rights.
The Legislature’s limited time and our state’s limited tax money should be spent helping our families keep food on the table and the state’s small businesses keep their doors open.