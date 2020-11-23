Despite a global pandemic, more than 150 million Americans participated in the general election, the most voters in any election in American history. They soundly rejected President Donald Trump and his four-year assault on civil liberties.
While they are still counting votes, at last check, Joe Biden won the popular vote by roughly 6 million, or by nearly 4%. President Trump lost the Electoral College by 74 votes, the same margin by which the president beat Hillary Clinton in 2016; a margin Trump has repeatedly bragged was “a landslide.”
Rather than conceding the election once the math became clear, the president has spent the past two weeks deploying every resource at his disposal to undermine Americans’ votes, and thus, our democracy itself.
The president’s frivolous lawsuits will not change the outcome of the election. That’s because there is not a shred of evidence of any problems with the integrity of votes or the vote-counting process. Unlike a caps-lock tweet, you need evidence to prove claims raised in court.
But according to recent polls, President Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the will of voters has resulted in roughly half of his party believing the election was somehow tainted.
We must be clear: The president and his attorneys are lying about our election. These lies can have far-reaching consequences.
One of the hallmarks of self-governance is the willingness of leaders and the public to acknowledge the results of elections. Refusal to do so undermines a basic cornerstone of democracy — the peaceful transition of power.
Throughout the Trump era, we’ve endured racist dog whistles as loud as bullhorns. This legal strategy, if it can even be called a strategy, is just the latest example.
From Michigan to Pennsylvania, we have seen predominantly Black districts targeted by his legal team. This sends a dangerously false message to his supporters: When Black voters head to the polls, they’re engaging in fraud.
In our 100th year of existence, the American Civil Liberties Union has been monitoring and intervening in any attempts to disenfranchise voters. A majority of Americans will rightly stand against attempts to interfere with a fair and accurate vote count, and the ACLU will stand with them.
In West Virginia, we are deeply concerned about the slew of self-proclaimed enemies of social justice who were elected on Nov. 3. From the coalfields to the panhandles, voters unfortunately chose candidates who embrace aspects of Christian nationalism and staunchly oppose issues like reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights.
The ACLU-WV will undoubtedly disagree with many of the policy positions of legislators. We will respectfully debate them, and we will do our very best to help them evolve their positions on issues affecting our most vulnerable populations.
Where we find agreement with them, we’ll put aside our deep differences on other issues and work together. This is how we extend the promise of the Bill of Rights to all West Virginians.
One thing we will not do is pretend the votes cast for these officials are somehow illegitimate or illegal. We will not set our democracy on fire with lies just because voters chose candidates who are hostile to so many of our core issues.
We believe in the power of people. And to the extent candidates that don’t support civil liberties won at the ballot box, we do not take that as evidence of fraud or cheating, but that we have a lot of work to do communicating, educating and organizing around human rights in West Virginia.
Unlike our current president, we believe in democracy.