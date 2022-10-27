I have been a resident of Kanawha County for 58 years. I have raised my family here, and all of my children have chosen to stay here in West Virginia.
I have been in law enforcement for 36 years. I attended public school and graduated from our public school system. I attended undergraduate studies at West Virginia State University. I graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy and the National FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia. I believe West Virginia has a good public school system.
I have four children, and all attended public schools in West Virginia. They all have found gainful employment, and all have good-paying jobs. They have chosen to stay here after graduating from high school and college. My children have been very successful in their respective careers, and this is in large part because of our public school system. I have grandchildren, nieces and nephews still attending public school.
The West Virginia Senate wants you to believe that Amendment 2 is all about reducing your personal property taxes. But, through the repeal of the inventory tax, the real beneficiaries of Amendment 2 will be big businesses, companies and out-of-state corporations.
Gov. Jim Justice is a businessman and is a multimillionaire. He has taken a stand openly against Amendment 2 and says this is not good for West Virginia.
Justice has the most to gain from Amendment 2, and he opposes it. By the way, it’s been the governor’s staff and Cabinet that have put the state on solid ground financially with the surplus. Justice and his staff are responsible to carry out the plan to have this surplus, not the Legislature.
As we get closer to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, I want us to look at the public safety side of Amendment 2. The Senate has told us that it is going to make the counties whole by funding each county 105% of what each county would lose with this tax cut.
I take the Legislature at its word that will happen. But if it does not happen, then how are the counties supposed to continue to provide the same level of service that the tax-paying citizens expect and deserve? If the state surplus goes away, then it’s going to be a burden for the cities and counties to come up with a funding source for that shortfall. The state gets off the hook and the cities and counties are stuck holding the bag. Which means the county will have to raise taxes or find other ways to generate revenue to be able to provide essential services to its citizens.
I think there will be a dramatic effect on all of the emergency services, police, fire and EMS. That means slower response times in calls for service, fewer staffing on your ambulances and fire engines, fewer deputies and police officers responding to your calls. If you think this will not happen, I can assure you that will. Almost every law enforcement association in the state openly opposes Amendment 2, because it’s a gamble.
I have friends and colleagues who work in the federal government who have moved here to West Virginia from other states. They tell me that they love West Virginia because it’s a great place to raise a family, the public education system is great, the cost of living is very good and West Virginia is a safe place to raise a family.
On another note, they have told me that the real estate taxes they pay are the lowest anywhere around us. If this were not true, then why are many government employees moving and living in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia? I find it ironic that two counties that openly support Amendment 2 are Putnam and Berkeley.
Here is what voters should think about before voting on Amendment 2. There are no answers to these questions, because this has been in the West Virginia Constitution for a reason. City and county governments exist for a reason. Local governments know what is best for their citizens.
- What happens if and when the West Virginia surplus dries up and we are not able to fund the counties to offset the tax cut?
- How can our county school systems maintain the quality of education that our children deserve?
- More than 70% of the personal property taxes collected go to our public education system to fund our children’s education. The remaining 30% of the personal property taxes go to the county budgets for emergency services, such as police, fire and EMS.
- What happens if the surplus dries up and the state cannot fund the public safety and public education systems?
- Can county budgets sustain a 30% reduction and maintain the quality of public safety services that you currently receive?
- How does this affect local city and county levies that are currently in place?
- How long do you think the surplus will last?
- What happens in two, four, six or eight years, when the legislators pushing this agenda leave office?
- Do you want an influential legislator from out of your voting district, who knows little or nothing about your city or county, deciding how much funding your city or county receives?
If you think public education and public safety will not be significantly affected, you had better think again, and wake up. West Virginia will not always have a surplus. And, when the well runs dry, then what?
I encourage you to vote no on Amendment 2.