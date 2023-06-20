Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For many people, especially parents, the past few weeks have been spent celebrating the graduation of high school and college students. These new graduates will begin their journey into a world of exploration, responsibility not before bestowed and, perhaps, into new settings, in new communities and maybe new state boundaries.

Throughout political campaigns, and even afterwards, politicians and public officials bombard the public with statements that they plan to make West Virginia a state where extended families can succeed in keeping younger generations to stay. They hope their children and grandchildren will continue to live within West Virginia’s borders. They want conditions to be so enticing that young people, and even middle-aged people, will be able to fulfill their hopes to continue to live and work in the Mountain State.

Stories you might like

Joseph Golden lives in Beckley.