The Charleston City Council has 26 members: six at-large members and 20 members who represent specific wards. The size of the capital city’s council is one of its most unique aspects and provides its citizens diverse and more inclusive representation.
However, the initial reaction — one that many of us have shared at one time, including one of the authors — is that it is way too large and there is an inclination to support a reduction in the size. That inclination led to a proposal to arbitrarily reduce the number of council members representing individual wards from 20 to 10.
But if one pauses to question that initial reaction and reflect on the consequences of such a reduction, the grass on the other side starts to look brown, dry and brittle.
The immediate effect is the loss of 10 voices on the council for the citizens of Charleston. And it dilutes those voices. Currently, each ward-based council member represents approximately 2,443 Charleston residents. By eliminating 10 members, that representation doubles to 4,886 residents. This makes it that much more difficult for citizens to have their voices heard.
By having more, hyperlocal representation, access to the City Council is increased, as well as awareness of the very specific issues involved in our neighborhoods. By comparison, other municipalities have similar democratic representation: council members in South Charleston represent approximately 1,705 residents in each ward, St. Albans 1,810 and Dunbar 1,870. Charleston will truly be an outlier should the proposal be enacted and the representation of its citizens reduced.
For every shining example of cities we admire that have smaller councils, there are just as many examples of those we would like to be less like. With the latest U.S. Census data, we know Charleston is in the top 10 of cities with the fastest decline in population, but the others in the top 10 have an average of six members of council, so we can’t blame Charleston’s declining population on the size of the council.
The individual ward members live in the neighborhoods they represent. And the smaller the ward, the closer that member is to each citizen. They are familiar with the hopes and concerns of their constituents, because they share the same. They are your neighbors, and not professional politicians. They often don’t run for higher office but are simply folks who care about their city and want to help.
One complaint is that races for individual ward members were unopposed in previous elections. Just because there are unopposed races doesn’t mean there aren’t enough folks who want to run for office and thus there are too many council members.
While it’s good to have a variety of candidates, it is not uncommon for well-regarded representatives to not have opponents. We believe our colleagues are well-regarded in their wards.
But with fewer council members to respond to citizens’ concerns, those serving would need to be paid more for their increased time commitment or you’ll only attract those who can work the extra hours without pay; or staff will need to be increased. Therefore, any chance of saving money through the reduction in size becomes minimal, at best.
Speaking of money, the smaller ward sizes reduce the amount of money needed to run for office, allowing room for people who are not well-connected or well-financed to have their voices heard. Having fewer members increases the amount necessary to run and makes it more likely that moneyed interests will have a larger effect on the makeup of the council.
Although Charleston’s decline in population is a serious concern, the proposal to eliminate 10 council members uses a hatchet where a scalpel could be more effective. A more reasonable approach, and one that was taken as recently as 2014 by the council, could be to reduce the number of wards by one, which approximates the loss of population since 2010. This would retain a similar representative number — 2,572 residents per ward — compared to 2,544 after the 2000 census and 2,570 after the 2014 ward reduction. Reducing wards by one also would make the redistricting based on the 2020 census easier and more straightforward.
Keeping our wards intact is even more important this year, when time to redistrict is short because of a delay in receiving census data. There is no need to rush this decision in the two weeks the council must redistrict when it may change wards years after the census, as it did in 2014.
The effect of such a decision is significant, because a wholesale reduction of the Charleston City Council reduces citizens’ voices, decreases representation and, ultimately, is less democratic.