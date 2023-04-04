National Public Radio broadcast a story one day about a national teaching shortage in America’s public schools. NPR cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for this shortage, but, as a substitute teacher in several districts over the past several years, I know the real reason firsthand — a total loss of control in our classrooms.
After spending a decade in government, I returned to graduate school in 2010 to become a teacher. Following graduation, my experiences exposed me to the most disturbing “learning environments” of my entire life. I saw several students literally threaten teachers to their face, even filming teachers on cellphones while provoking them, or texting parents to report what a teacher said, to see if they could get the teacher in trouble. Really.
Teachers in some schools had to deal with discipline on an almost minute-by-minute basis, while, in other schools, students slept or played on cellphones, as teachers droned through PowerPoint lesson plans. I had been warned during in-processing that I would likely experience a physical assault, but was nonetheless told never to lay a hand on a student. Existing state laws, and the cost of lawsuits to schools, are why this is allowed to go on.
As an American who is the product of our public, private and parochial schools, I know what a good education looks like, and I find it appalling that American children are permitted to wallow in apathy and ignorance — or threaten violence against a teacher, to their face, in the classroom. My recent experiences in two rural schools confirmed that this situation is not confined to inner-city schools.
We are facing a crisis of losing an entire generation of American youth at a time when our world is demanding globally competitive graduates from our schools.
Education in America is in serious trouble, and no amount of standards-based tests will save it from systemic failure if our teachers and administrators cannot clean house and do their jobs in a safe and disciplined learning environment. If petulant punks, and physical intimidation, have more power than professional educators in the classroom, who would want to teach?
I have also subbed in great public schools, with students who had the drive and determination to get into Ivy League colleges. Those schools only exist because the parents in those districts are highly motivated professionals who vote for school boards that demand the highest standards of excellence in their classrooms. Students with serious discipline problems are properly charged, prosecuted and packed off to alternative facilities, where they can receive the attention they need — from corrections officers — so all the good kids can learn without being beaten and bullied.
If anyone doubts what I have said, based on five years of firsthand experience in three states, simply look at recent news items regarding the shining example of education we exhibit in our nation’s capitol. Three years ago, the Washington, D.C., public school system was found guilty of graduating students who had not shown up for one-third of the required days at school. They were graduating as dysfunctional illiterates into a life of poverty, crime, addiction, prostitution or otherwise being shot by overworked cops who, like teachers, have to put up with them.
Of course, you can choose to discount everything I just said — and believe NPR, instead — since the politics of the people behind NPR do not condone conservative values like corporal punishment, or even allowing a parent to physically discipline their kid, like the California alderman arrested and prosecuted for spanking his 7-year-old daughter. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence that young people today choose to shoot up supermarkets, grade schools and a July 4 parade to show television audiences just how special they are, and how no one can tell them what to do.
If Americans sincerely want their children to succeed in life, then lobby for Federal legislation that protects teachers, that bans cellphones in class, that sends deviants to juvenile detention facilities and that brings back corporal punishment. I suspect, if someone, somewhere, does not do something very soon, we could witness a mob of entitled malcontents start a fire that burns the country down.
Our police can no longer be silenced or shamed, nor our teachers blamed, for systemic failures of liberal educational policies in American society. The laws must be changed.
Joseph M. Mazgaj, of Wheeling, is a substitute teacher.