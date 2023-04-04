Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

National Public Radio broadcast a story one day about a national teaching shortage in America’s public schools. NPR cited COVID-19 as the primary reason for this shortage, but, as a substitute teacher in several districts over the past several years, I know the real reason firsthand — a total loss of control in our classrooms.

After spending a decade in government, I returned to graduate school in 2010 to become a teacher. Following graduation, my experiences exposed me to the most disturbing “learning environments” of my entire life. I saw several students literally threaten teachers to their face, even filming teachers on cellphones while provoking them, or texting parents to report what a teacher said, to see if they could get the teacher in trouble. Really.

Joseph M. Mazgaj, of Wheeling, is a substitute teacher.

