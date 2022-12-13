Last week, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the End Tuberculosis Now Act. This legislation directs the U.S. Agency for International Development to be aggressive in setting goals to reach and treat those populations most vulnerable to infection and strengthens coordination with global organizations to create and employ a comprehensive global TB response.
Perhaps most importantly, it provides support for research and development of innovative tools such as vaccines and newer medications to help control and prevent even drug resistant strains of TB.
Tuberculosis is the second leading deadly infectious disease after COVID-19 and overwhelmingly harms the marginalized and poor. As a global health physician who has worked in sub-Saharan Africa over the past decade, I’ve seen firsthand how deadly TB can be, particularly in the young, in the impoverished and especially in those that are living with HIV — and this was before the COVID pandemic.
The World Health Organization reported that not only did mortality from TB increase in 2020 and 2021, with up to 1.6 million deaths last year, but the incidence of TB has risen for the first time in almost 20 years. This is unacceptable for a disease that is preventable and curable, if given the resources to detect, treat and limit resistance. Currently, only about a third of those with MDR-TB (multi-drug resistant TB) are actually receiving adequate treatment.
The COVID-19 pandemic effectively stymied progress toward ending TB. At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was right to shift TB resources to combat this new airborne respiratory infection, particularly given the lack of knowledge and experience with a novel coronavirus spreading across the globe. However, an Agency for International Development survey found that this rapid response, while needed, did lead to the loss of previously well-established TB programs, exhausting the health workforce, infrastructure and resources globally.
The fatality of TB and the futility of our current progress and funding have now been exaggerated as we struggle to reimplement the strategies of early detection through rapid testing, isolation and contact tracing, and directly observed treatment with adequate supplies of effective medications and a robust health care staff. It will take a monumental commitment to recoup what was lost and rebuild the groundwork for our global TB management.
Although 98% of TB cases and deaths are in low- and middle-income countries, G20 nations, which represent the largest economies, account for nearly half of all infections. The first call to action on TB from the G20 nations occurred ahead of their most recent summit this past November in Indonesia. It is estimated that $250 billion is needed to reach the U.N. sustainable development goals of ending TB by 2030. The Stop TB partnership expects another 43 million people will be infected with TB leading to 6.6 million deaths by 2030, if we do not quickly change direction to reach these goals. These deaths will not only be distressing to communities and families but could lead to an economic loss of $1 trillion by 2030.
The End TB Now Act represents a rare opportunity to get the world back on track to meet the global goals of combating tuberculosis. With the support of our W.Va. congressional delegation, we can take a leadership role in saving more lives and preventing major economic loss.
TB has persisted for way too long. It was the leading infectious cause of death prior to COVID and is now having an increase in its incidence and mortality. We have the power to change this trajectory for good. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., along with Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va., Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.., and Carol Miller, R-W.Va., should cast their votes in favor of this much-needed measure for health before the end of the year.
Dr. Josephine Reece, of Morgantown, is one of the founding members of RESULTS West Virginia.