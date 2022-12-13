Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last week, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed the End Tuberculosis Now Act. This legislation directs the U.S. Agency for International Development to be aggressive in setting goals to reach and treat those populations most vulnerable to infection and strengthens coordination with global organizations to create and employ a comprehensive global TB response.

Perhaps most importantly, it provides support for research and development of innovative tools such as vaccines and newer medications to help control and prevent even drug resistant strains of TB.

Stories you might like

Dr. Josephine Reece, of Morgantown, is one of the founding members of RESULTS West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you