The White House and congressional leaders have reached a deal on the Build Back Better economic recovery bill. Despite many hard concessions to appease Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., this plan is still a transformative step forward in helping tens of millions of Americans get on their feet after the pandemic.
This plan extends the new child tax credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year. It also provides much needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent.
The new framework has kept provisions for improving the access to and quality of long-term care for seniors and those with disabilities as well as expanding Medicare to include coverage for hearing loss. Even more, it addresses childcare by making preschool universal for all three- and four-year-olds. This will allow parents to rejoin the workforce without having to sacrifice wages for the high costs of childcare. And the plan is paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay a fairer share of taxes.
I am grateful Manchin agreed to keep these provisions in the bill. I ask that he listen to his constituents here in West Virginia who support these investments to improve the working class.
The Build Back Better bill will provide financial support to our grandparents raising their grandchildren, will create opportunities for a workforce that is begging for good paying jobs and will keep our children from falling back into poverty.
These are just a few of the many successes to come out of this bill. It’s not perfect but it is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no West Virginian gets left behind. It must be passed.
As a physician, I am most excited about the plan to allow the federal government to negotiate prescription drug costs, including for insulin, as well as putting a cap on out-of-pocket expenses under Medicare Part D. I have too many patients that have to choose between medications and food or elect to get behind on rent and other bills due to high healthcare costs.
The provision of a guaranteed four weeks per year of paid family and medical leave would also be a win for my patients; whether it be for parents of the newborn I’m seeing in the clinic or for one of my adult patients who needs time off to recover from a serious illness or care for a loved one. This would eliminate the stress of having to choose between their health and income, which is an unfortunate but common occurrence for West Virginians.
Manchin has gotten the smaller bill he wanted. It’s now time to get it done. When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge all our members of Congress to vote yes.