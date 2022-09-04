Each year, Labor Day signals the end of summer and the beginning of the new school year. We look forward to grilling in the backyard with friends and family and enjoying the long weekend.
But the annual holiday is about so much more.
It’s about honoring the working people and the labor movement who make the long weekend possible, to reflect on the progress working people have made over decades to create better lives for ourselves and our families, ensure safer workplaces and build a stronger economy.
And I’m pleased to know that so many Americans understand and appreciate that. According to the most recent national Gallup Poll, approval of unions in our country has risen to 71%, the highest it’s been in nearly 60 years.
There’s been a surge in worker organizing, from Amazon warehouses to coffee shops to Tudor’s Biscuit World and beyond. The number of petitions filed at the National Labor Relations Board by workers to exercise their freedom to stand together in unions and negotiate a fair return on their work is up 69% from last year.
This momentum is the product of decades of worker frustration driven by low wages, unsafe workplaces, unaffordable health care and a lack of respect and dignity on the job.
And this comes at a pivotal time for workers in this country, especially here in West Virginia, where billions of federal dollars in economic stimulus money is headed our way.
In West Virginia alone, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will create thousands of jobs and send $6 billion to help repair our crumbling infrastructure. The Inflation Reduction Act includes nearly $10 billion in incentives to support the coal and gas industry, help existing coal and natural gas plants, and encourage new manufacturing opportunities. In addition, the new act will permanently extend the Black Lung Disability Fund and lower prescription drug costs for more than 300,000 West Virginians.
Now we need to take that same momentum and use it to encourage working people to vote in November, because our future and our freedoms are on the ballot: The freedom to join a union.
The freedom to earn a living wage. The freedom to access health care. The freedom to vote.
We need to use the power of organized labor to combat the power of organized money — the corporate special interests and billionaire CEOs who are aggressively attacking our fundamental freedom to have a voice on the job through a union.
They’ve spent years attacking, twisting and fracturing our labor law, leaving many workers without the chance to join a union.
Congress needs to rewrite the rules so we can level the playing field. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would do just that, by giving workers a fair shot at organizing their workplace.
Organizing gives us a chance to have our voices heard, to call out the powerful, at work and at the ballot box. But some politicians and special interests are eroding the right of Americans to vote and have a voice in our elections.
Our right to vote gives us the opportunity to elect legislators who will prioritize working families, not corporate billionaires. And contrary to what some may claim, voter suppression laws do nothing to protect democracy or stop the manufactured crisis of voter fraud. Instead, they create voting barriers that harm historically disenfranchised groups, such as women, minorities, seniors and people with disabilities. These laws do nothing to solve real problems.
When all these freedoms are under attack, everyone loses. On Labor Day and every day forward, we must raise our voices and fight to protect our freedoms. Our democracy depends on it.