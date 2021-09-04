As we celebrate our country’s 127th national Labor Day, I have reason to feel optimistic about the prospects for West Virginia workers.
My optimism might come as a surprise, given the life-threatening challenges our frontline workers have faced over the last 18 months, and the ramped up efforts by our state Legislature to erode employee rights to benefit out-of-state wealthy interests.
But opportunities for good-paying union jobs are on the horizon, and with those come a renewed resolve among many West Virginians to fight back against the powerful, billionaire corporations that want to minimize those opportunities in the name of profit and greed.
The long-overdue bipartisan infrastructure bill being considered by Congress promises to bring West Virginia $3.5 billion for the repair and rebuilding of roads and bridges, $100 million for high-speed internet and more than $200 million for other transportation-related needs. Unions have been investing in and training their members to be prepared for these jobs.
Additionally, within the reconciliation bill also being considered is an influx of other federal money which could, and should, be directed to help jumpstart our manufacturing industry, which must happen for West Virginia to prosper. The reconciliation bill, plus Sen. Joe Manchin’s American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act, would be a great starting point.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy has sent out a working group on the economic revitalization of coal and power plant communities that will travel throughout our state, looking to create good-paying union jobs and support energy workers, a concept we certainly embrace.
And the key to making all those efforts work well for West Virginia families is the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act also before Congress. The PRO Act restores the rights of workers to freely and fairly form a union and bargain together for changes in the workplace.
In West Virginia, the PRO Act would reverse some of the anti-worker legislation the current majority eagerly pushed through in the past few years in order to lower wages and employee rights — some policies which even Gov. Jim Justice has called into question, stating, more than once, that the so-called right-to-work law and repeal of prevailing wage failed to bring businesses to our state.
But even more importantly, what the PRO Act would do is reinforce the notion that a large majority of Americans already believe: Unions benefit all workers and the economy as a whole by fighting for fair wages, good benefits and a safe workplace.
In a poll released this week, Gallup found that 68% of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest public support since 1965.
More and more young people want to, and are, joining unions and supporting the labor movement because they have watched the wealthiest 1% exploit their parents and grandparents by taking advantage of horrific bankruptcy laws and repealed or outdated worker protections.
Most recently, frontline workers were asked to risk their own health, many at low-paying jobs, so some of the country’s biggest corporations could provide shareholders record profits. They try to placate these workers by calling them “essential,” but fail to provide adequate compensation.
Shameful.
We need only to look to our own history for inspiration. This is the 100th anniversary of the largest labor uprising in United States history, the Battle of Blair Mountain, when coal mining families in southern West Virginia joined the United Mine Workers of America and rose up against a cruel system created and controlled by the mine owners that denied them civil rights. It reminds us of the need to continue to fight for worker rights regardless of the ups and downs the labor movement has endured.
Yes, we’ve had our ups and downs, that will likely not change, and clearly we have work to do.
But the perseverance of today’s workers in the public and private sectors gives me hope that brighter days lie ahead.
This Labor Day let’s all take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of those before us, including labor leaders Richard Trumka and Joe Powell, who we lost not long ago. Then let’s honor them by doing our part to build a better future for all West Virginia families.