Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Normally, as we approach this long weekend, West Virginia’s labor leaders are consumed with spreading the word that while this is a time to celebrate and enjoy our loved ones, we must always keep in mind that Labor Day is really about valuing our country’s workforce.

This year, I don’t feel as much pressure.

Stories you might like

Josh Sword is president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Recommended for you