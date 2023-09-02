Normally, as we approach this long weekend, West Virginia’s labor leaders are consumed with spreading the word that while this is a time to celebrate and enjoy our loved ones, we must always keep in mind that Labor Day is really about valuing our country’s workforce.
This year, I don’t feel as much pressure.
It seems like just about every week, there’s a groundbreaking for a new company bringing hundreds of jobs to West Virginia, taking advantage of millions of federal incentive dollars. The words “labor” and “workforce” are coming out of the mouths of state economic development officials, politicians of all stripes and business leaders daily. They say we need to expand our workforce and attract young people.
Of course, all of us want more good-paying jobs for existing West Virginians, and would love to see our children and grandchildren who were forced to leave to find work, return, joined by a wave of young people from other parts of the country who are finally realizing what a tremendous quality of life this state has to offer. It’s great news.
As president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, the umbrella organization for more than 500 affiliated unions in the state, I have even more reason to cheer.
A nationwide poll conducted this month for the AFL-CIO shows that an unprecedented number of young Americans very strongly support unions. Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) of people under the age of 30 view unions favorably.
And among older adults the news for unions around the country is also positive. Among registered voters of all parties, seven in 10 (71%) approve of labor unions. Three-fourths (75%) support “workers going on strike to negotiate for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.”
Because more and more, every day, people are realizing that it’s better in a union.
Last week, the U.S. Treasury issued a report that noted unions benefit the middle class by raising members’ wages by 10% to 15%, which also helps raise the wages and benefits of nonunion workers. “Today’s unions benefit all demographic groups,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
According to the Treasury report, in 18 out of 21 types of occupations, the weekly wages for union members are higher than those of nonunion employees. Standing together with co-workers in a union makes a tangible difference in your life that you feel every day: higher wages, better health care and retirement benefits, safer workplaces and more job security, especially in the midst of an economic downturn. People all around the country are realizing unions are the single best tool we have to stand up to the historic inequality and corporate greed.
Americans are increasingly aware of the massive gap separating what the average employee in the United States makes, and the salaries of the CEOs profiting from their work.
The AFL-CIO’s annual Executive Paywatch Report, a comprehensive database tracing CEO-to-worker pay ratios, shows that in 2022, the average CEO-to-worker pay ratio among S&P 500 Index companies was 272-to-1. Let that sink in: The average big company CEO made 272 times more than their average worker did. Meanwhile, the report also shows that workers’ wages, when adjusted for inflation, fell 2.4% in 2021.
CEO compensation is up because company profits are up, but employee wages aren’t. This economic reality is quickly becoming known as “greedflation.”
But we’re fighting back. Just look at what’s happened in the last few weeks.
- An overwhelming majority of Teamsters members just ratified a five-year deal with UPS, a week before the union had been set to go on strike, with a contract the Teamsters are calling the best in the history of UPS.
- United Auto Workers announced this month that 97% of its members voted to authorize strikes against General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis if the union and companies are unable to negotiate new labor contracts by mid-September.
- A large majority of Americans support the current strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which represents actors seeking fairer compensation for streaming shows and regulations on artificial intelligence (AI), among other improvements. West Virginia’s own Jennifer Garner, a SAG-AFTRA member, has joined her colleagues on the picket line.
Meanwhile, here in West Virginia we too must remain vigilant.
We excitedly await the new jobs the millions in federal incentive dollars coming our way will bring for critical infrastructure and manufacturing companies and projects. There will be strong federal requirements and incentives to pay union wages, employ union apprentices, hire locally, and utilize American-made products.
It’s been said that this nation is for the first time in a long time building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, with products made in America and with union labor. That’s exactly how it should be.