America’s labor movement honored Workers Memorial Day on Wednesday. It’s an annual day of remembrance when unions and allies from across the country come together to reflect on those who have lost their lives on the job from accidents and as a result of chronic illness and injuries sustained from dangerous working conditions.
In 2020, 17 West Virginians lost their lives while on the job. These workers were fathers, daughters, brothers and sisters. They were first responders, coal miners and service workers. They were our friends, and they should not have lost their lives.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that there is a direct link between workplace safety and the health of our communities. As president of the labor federation representing more than 75,000 West Virginia union members, I have spent the past year going to bed at night worried and thankful for the responders and front-line workers who are keeping us safe, hoping and praying that each makes it home safely every day.
Now, more than ever, we are reminded of the tremendous risk those in essential professions are facing and the need for stronger worker protections. And the best tool for fighting for a safer workplace is a union.
Throughout history, the labor movement has led the way in the fight to protect workers from injury, illness and death.
Unions fought to pass the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 and the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 that promise working people the right to a safe job. Organized workplaces are safer workplaces. A union contract often includes language restricting excess shifts, requiring safety equipment, better health insurance and so on.
Worker safety and worker voice go hand in hand. In recognizing the linkage between workplace safety and strong unions, the West Virginia AFL-CIO is urging Congress to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. If enacted into law, the bill would be the most expansive labor-relations legislation since the National Labor Relations Act of 1935.
Our friend, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., came out in support of the bill earlier this month. As we said in our official statement, we applaud him for signing on to be a co-sponsor. In his words, this bill will “level the playing field” for union workers. He’s right. And that level playing field is all we are asking for. Manchin is showing real leadership on the PRO Act, and it is our hope that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will follow his lead and sign on as a co-sponsor, as well.
There’s a reason millions of workers would join a union right now if they could but don’t get the chance. For decades, our outdated and woefully inadequate labor laws have allowed corporations to union-bust and intimidate workers while walking away with a slap on the wrist, at worst.
By passing the PRO Act, millions of American workers will have the ability to exercise the freedom to organize and bargain for safer workplaces. The lives and the health and safety of working families depend on their ability to have a say in how they do their jobs.
No one should go to work in fear for their lives.
Far too many West Virginians have had to do just that. And as we reflect on Workers Memorial Day, may we never forget the lives lost in West Virginia’s sites of labor militancy, where workers were faced with violence in their unionization efforts. We continue the battle in their honor and will not rest until every workplace is 100% safe.
This week, we pause to memorialize those workers who were lost. Tomorrow, and each day moving forward, we are going to continue, as Mother Jones would say, to fight like hell for the living.