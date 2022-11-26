Last week, the West Virginia Supreme Court released written opinions in the case challenging the constitutionality of the Hope Scholarship Act, among the nation’s most expansive school voucher laws.
We already knew from the Court’s early October order that a 3-2 majority had dissolved the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s injunction against the law, but we did not know why because written opinions did not accompany that brief, three-page order.
Some speculated that perhaps the Court had avoided deciding the voucher law’s constitutionality and had ruled instead that the suit was procedurally improper or premature. That would, after all, explain how the Court was able to reach its decision on the injunction so quickly, just two days after hearing oral argument in the appeal.
The written opinions last week dashed any such hopes, with a now commanding 4-1 majority reaching the merits to explain that the voucher law is facially permissible under the state constitution. Here are my three takeaways from the decision:
1. The Court made quick work of the case, leaving much to be desired.
With a case of this importance and intricacy, entailing five constitutional claims, one would have expected a more thorough consideration of the evidence and arguments — the “detailed opinion” that the Court promised back in its October order.
Instead, the Court hastily dispatched three of the five claims in just a few paragraphs each, without engaging much with the circuit court’s factual findings or the depth and nuance of the legal arguments asserted on behalf of the plaintiffs. Too often what passes as the Court’s analysis is effectively a copy and paste job from the state’s brief with the Court adding, “We agree.”
Even in instances where, I think, the Court ruled correctly, its explanation is terse and circumspect. Buried in a footnote finding the plaintiffs had standing to bring this case, for instance, the Court references the decisions of other state courts but fails to fully articulate its own reasoning—acknowledging candidly that “this Court has not addressed the public standing doctrine at length” and yet still refusing to do so in this opinion.
Worse, the Court relegates to yet another footnote an issue that otherwise consumed pages of submitted briefs—whether the voucher law permits (and enables with public funding) private school discrimination against students based on their disability, income, gender, among other characteristics.
In its three-sentence response, the Court once again echoes the state’s brief that private schools will continue to be exempt from certain state anti-discrimination laws, just as they were before the voucher law. But significantly the voucher law alters the status quo by now publicly funding (and thereby publicly facilitating and condoning) that private school discrimination. That should make all the difference, but the Court cannot be bothered to explain why it does not.
Surely one of the reasons that the Supreme Court assumed jurisdiction over this appeal—snatching it from the intermediate appellate court before that court could decide its very first case—was so it could set forth persuasive reasoning and guiding principles of law, instructive for future cases. What we got instead was quick work that leaves much to be desired.
2. The Court bent the knee to the Legislature.
In its apparent haste to bless the voucher law, the Court goes out of its way to defer to the state Legislature. It begins with settled doctrine that courts are not in the business of second guessing the Legislature’s policy decisions (unless they conflict with the constitution) and that legislation is presumed constitutional until proven otherwise.
But rather than proceed to consider the evidence and arguments that the plaintiffs had, in fact, proven otherwise, the Court first adds a new hurdle, one that doubles down on the presumption of constitutionality afforded to legislation. This new hurdle makes it virtually impossible for plaintiffs to rebut that presumption in a challenge to the legislation as it is written, even before it is implemented.
The Court now insists that, in such challenges, plaintiffs must prove that the legislation is unconstitutional in every conceivable application. If plaintiffs prove only that the legislation is unconstitutional under some but not all circumstances, then the Court will nevertheless deem the law constitutional.
So, here, for instance, the plaintiffs’ evidence demonstrated that the voucher law will divert public funds from chronically underfunded public schools to private schools—a point the state was forced to concede. But the Court concluded that such a diversion would only be unconstitutional under some but not all circumstances.
So long as it is at least conceivable that the Legislature will someday invest more in public schools to offset any losses caused by the voucher law before they harm public school students, then the voucher law is facially constitutional, the Court surmised, no matter that it is more likely the Legislature does little to nothing to offset such losses.
This is not how constitutional rights adjudication is supposed to work. Where the challenged legislation implicates a fundamental right (here the right to an adequate and equitable public education), it rarely survives a court’s “strict scrutiny.” In such instances, burdens, presumptions and inferences are all supposed to work against the challenged legislation, not for it.
Indeed, other state and federal courts have held that legislation which affects fundamental rights enjoy no presumption of constitutionality.
By doubling down on that presumption instead of setting it aside, the Court preempts most facial constitutional challenges, not just in this case, but with respect to all other legislation.
For this reason, as Justice John Hutchison explains in his dissent, such a double presumption “has generated considerable controversy” among other courts because, “taken seriously, virtually no statute would ever be invalidated” in a facial challenge.
The Court offers no reply to Justice Hutchison on that point and makes any exception for cases implicating fundamental rights. It bends over backwards in defense of the school voucher law. Or, if you prefer, it bends the knee to the Legislature.
3. The Court invites future challenges.
Compelled by its new double presumption to reject this facial challenge to the voucher law, the Court invites future “as-applied” challenges, once the law has been implemented and future challengers can then show precisely how it affects their education rights.
The Court, to its credit, reaffirms that public education is a fundamental right under the state constitution and that the Legislature has an absolute and mandatory constitutional duty to provide an adequate and equitable public school system.
Hence, quoting the Court, “if the Legislature should fail to sufficiently fund public schools due to a decrease in public school enrollment, such that it is no longer complying with its duty… [future plaintiffs] could challenge such inaction by the Legislature at that time.”
But until such a future as-applied challenge is made successfully, the costs of this decision will be borne by public schoolchildren. The Court says the state constitution sets a “floor, not a ceiling” for them and thus the Legislature is permitted to fund private schools as well as public schools.
What seems lost on the majority of the Court, however, is that the voucher program is scaled to compete statewide with public schools for students, engaged parents and resources. We don’t have to wait and see how many cracks in the floor of educational opportunity this state-funded competition exploits to know that it is not designed to preference, much less set ceiling-level expectations for, public schoolchildren.
And that is the constitutional defect already present in the voucher law: the failure to afford to public education its preferred status, which the Court once described as the very “first constitutional priority” among all the state’s public services.
Alas, we will have to wait for those court-invited future challenges to see what becomes of that priority and public education amid the state’s school choice foray and folly.