Since 1945 the leadership role of the United States in world order has prevented wars between great powers by the strong alliances established with other democratic nations, such as treaty partners in the Pacific region and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The U.S. and 29 other nations have agreed to NATO’s Article V, wherein each nation pledges to defend other members if they are attacked.
On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the U.S. killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring over 25,000 people. The terrorists destroyed the twin towers of the World Trade Center and damaged the Pentagon. President George W. Bush took immediate decisive action to protect our homeland and democracy. After the attack on 9/11, NATO’s Article V was invoked and Canada and our European allies came to our defense.
The U.S. has stood with its allies keeping the world safe for more than half a century. But during Donald Trump’s presidency, he disparaged our allies and refused to publicly defend NATO’s Article V. Recently Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, said he had to convince Trump not to withdraw the U.S. from NATO in 2018.
Imagine if the U.S. was without NATO’s international support after 9/11. The mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, might never have been tracked down in Pakistan.
Americans shouldn’t forget that Donald Trump was impeached on Dec. 18, 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump withheld congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine in order to seek political gain for himself. He tried to blackmail Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to manufacture propaganda about then-candidate Joe Biden. He withheld aid to Ukraine that was contrary to U.S. foreign policy and damaged the U.S. and its allies at the same time, while strengthening Russia’s power in the region. Only one Senate Republican voted to convict Trump. All other Senate Republicans refused to listen to career American intelligence experts who provided facts that contradicted their political positions. They shielded Trump from accountability for his siding with a dictator over Ukraine and the U.S.
Imagine if Senate Republicans had convicted Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, maybe career American intelligence experts who testified against Trump would have remained in their national security positions instead of being fired by Trump, and Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine would not be happening. Imagine if Senate Republicans had convicted Trump, the attack on the U.S. Capitol may not have occurred and Americans who died that day might still be alive.
Americans shouldn’t forget that American intelligence concluded Putin ordered his government to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. But Trump on the world stage, standing alongside Putin, publicly stated he believed Putin’s denials over his own country’s experts. Trump and congressional Republicans peddled Russian disinformation by repeating the baseless conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered with the election.
On Jan. 6, 2021, domestic terrorists attacked the U. S. Capitol, killing and injuring Americans and damaging the U.S. Capitol building. The attack disrupted a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. President Trump failed to take immediate decisive action to protect our homeland and democracy. After the attack, Republicans continued the “big lie” about the 2020 election being stolen.
President George W. Bush declared after the 9/11 attacks, “Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America. These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.”
In a reference to the eventual U.S. military response he declared, “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.”
How appropriate are these statements to the mastermind behind the U.S. Capitol attack and the domestic terrorists who committed sedition?
Republicans continue to praise Putin. Just hours before Russia invaded Ukraine Trump said of Putin, “I mean he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” Trump praised Putin’s aggression against Ukraine as “genius” and said of Putin, “Here’s a guy who’s very savvy.” Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Secretary of State, said of Putin, “I consider him an elegantly sophisticated counterpart, and one who is not reckless, but has always done the math.”
Americans should be thankful that we have President Biden who values both freedom and democracy as well as the international alliances that promote and protect them. Through President Biden’s leadership, trust and diplomatic efforts with NATO members and others, he has rallied the world against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. So now the Republicans and their media mouthpieces want to align their party with Ukraine. They are six years too late.