Judith Crookshanks: Everyone counts, regardless of skin color (Opinion)

The current protests over the death of George Floyd bring to mind a racial incident that occurred over 50 years ago that had a profound effect on my life.
In May 1970, I was visiting my aunt in Arlington, Virginia. I was only 17, a naïve girl from a small West Virginia coal mining town. During that time, I had a job at the Burger Chef in Arlington, close to my aunt’s apartment. Two hours after arriving home one day, on May 29th, 1970, I learned that a 19-year-old African American high school student, Robin Gibson, had been shot and killed at a 7-Eleven close to where I worked.
As the facts emerged, I was shocked by racism of which I had not previously been aware. Robin Gibson was, by all accounts, a good kid. The incident began when the white assistant manager at the 7-Eleven, John L. Hanna, refused to take money from Gibson. He said: “Your money is no good here.” Gibson was leaving the store, having left the merchandise he had wanted to buy on the counter, when Hanna took out his gun and fatally shot Gibson in the neck. Hanna was charged with murder but was promptly released on $10,000 bail.
The predominantly black community was outraged. Hundreds of African American youths gathered at the 7-Eleven store to protest the killing. Windows in stores, including the Burger Chef where I worked, and the homes of white residents were smashed, and trash fires were set. Crowds of protesters grew from hundreds to a thousand and continued a week after the death of Robin Gibson.
Hanna initially claimed that he had been threatened by Gibson with a knife. A few days later, he admitted that he had planted his own knife near Gilson’s dead body. After a hung-jury trial, Hanna pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but he spent only a year in prison for taking a young black man’s life. Imagine the punishment if Hanna had shot a 19-year-old white high school student, or if the shooter had been a black man instead of a white man. Gibson lost 50 years of his life to date. Hanna lost one year in prison for taking it.
When I left Arlington, I took the Washington Daily News section on Robin Gibson’s murder with me to my home in West Virginia. I still have the newspaper clipping, now discolored with age. This incident reinforced in me a deep-seated belief that everyone counts in our world, no matter the color of their skin.
The message in 1970 was loud and clear: “Black lives matter” — even though this precise wording was not then used. The message was not sufficiently heard, however, by some Americans and the criminal justice system. The senseless killing of black men and women has continued and, significantly, George Floyd was not killed by a civilian, but by police officers.
On May 25, 2020, on the news I watched four police officers participate in the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, for no reason other than the color of his skin, I became angry and sad. It was like experiencing the cold-blooded murder of Robin Gibson all over again.
There is no good defense for the now-fired police officers’ actions. Any prudent person knows that when a person informs them that they can’t breathe, immediate action is required. When Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe, the police officers should have rolled Floyd on his back, checked for airway obstruction, and simultaneously checked his breathing and circulation. The police officers failed to protect Floyd’s life. Colin Kaepernick had previously warned all Americans about this kind of racism.
Systemic racism has continued throughout the decades since Robin Gibson’s death. It has destroyed too many African American lives. I am heartened to note, however, that whereas the protests of Robin Gibson’s death were local and the protestors mainly black, the protests of George Floyd’s death were national and the protestors have been of many ethnicities. Moreover, some police officers have participated in the protests.
We live in an environment in which our current president has not set a good example regarding racism. For example, many believe he has no problem with white supremacists and that he has encouraged their activities. Some polls have shown that a majority of voters view President Donald Trump as a racist and that hatred and prejudice have increased in the United States since his election.
In November, it is my belief that voters will have an opportunity to support justice and equality under the law for all Americans by voting Trump out of office.