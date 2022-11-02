Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Over a half-century ago, a politician once revered by Republicans, Ronald Reagan, warned, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation.”

To a large extent, freedom comes from the right to vote in a fair election. Today, many politicians on the right seek to undermine confidence in our system of voting. They have done so by falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen. By creating unfounded doubt about the value of voting, many politicians on the right are undermining a major foundation of our liberty. Additionally, with the support of those on the right, many states have sought to limit voting rights, and candidates have claimed that if they do not win, the system is flawed. These views provide fertile ground for authoritarianism.

Judith Crookshanks is a Raleigh County native and former teacher at Clear Fork High School. A retired U.S. Navy commander, she now lives in La Mesa, California.

