Over a half-century ago, a politician once revered by Republicans, Ronald Reagan, warned, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation.”
To a large extent, freedom comes from the right to vote in a fair election. Today, many politicians on the right seek to undermine confidence in our system of voting. They have done so by falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen. By creating unfounded doubt about the value of voting, many politicians on the right are undermining a major foundation of our liberty. Additionally, with the support of those on the right, many states have sought to limit voting rights, and candidates have claimed that if they do not win, the system is flawed. These views provide fertile ground for authoritarianism.
Today, we face a very difficult time for our democracy because history has shown that tyranny, fanaticism promulgated by lies and fascism find supporters during periods of social unrest and economic problems. Leaders seeking power exhort their followers to hate others unlike them who are blamed for their problems and to show loyalty to the leaders in the name of nationalism which soon evolves into tyranny. Hitler’s Germany is a classic example of this evolution which ultimately resulted in devastation for the world and Hitler’s deluded followers.
The United States today faces major social and economic problems. The pandemic has been the source of many of these problems. It has disrupted production in the U.S. and abroad and put people out of work, although the U.S. unemployment rate is currently very low. It has also engendered feelings of insecurity and uncertainty. We have supply chain problems that contribute to inflation as fewer goods available demand higher prices, and the disruption of oil supply chains unleashed by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Our reliance on China for goods has also been negatively affected by China’s zero COVID tolerance policies. These problems of supply and inflation are global, with their impact often more severely impacting other nations.
In response to the pandemic, the government has taken various actions, all of which involve making judgments that are theoretically the subject of reasonable disagreements. Was the government too slow to respond to the pandemic? Did the government impose too many restrictions? Did the government spend too much money in helping people who were out of work during the pandemic? Is the Federal Reserve taking the actions it should in controlling inflation?
However, rather than rational discourse, the conversation has become polarized and stoked to produce anger and vitriol. In the shadows those who seek power and authoritarianism are pulling the emotional levers of their clueless followers.
The midterm elections are upon us. Republicans blame the Democrats for inflation and other economic fallout from the pandemic. However, the pandemic effects are global and not caused by any one political party. Also, as I previously mentioned, many nations are doing much worse than the United States. Republicans offer no new economic solutions. The timing and resolution of the economic situation will involve global issues and using the same tools, whether Republicans or Democrats are in power.
The significant question in any race is whether the authoritarian playbook is being used by a candidate. Is the candidate saying that the 2020 presidential election was stolen? Does the candidate say the election is a fraud if he or she is not elected? Does the candidate view the Jan. 6 attack as merely “legitimate political discourse?” Does the candidate disparage other groups of people, such as immigrants, Blacks, Jews or homosexuals (the scapegoats)? Does the candidate condone or encourage harassing or using violence against those who disagree with his or her views? Does the candidate in speeches seek to incite anger rather than rational, measured discourse? Is the candidate in favor of limiting rights that people have had for years, such as abortion rights? Loss of individual rights in favor of the so-called “will of the collective (or leader)” is part of the authoritarian playbook.
Judith Crookshanks is a Raleigh County native and former teacher at Clear Fork High School. A retired U.S. Navy commander, she now lives in La Mesa, California.