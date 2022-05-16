The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision ruling that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
The decision effectively struck down many U.S. federal and state abortion laws. But, for over a half-century, Republicans and conservatives have continued their war to strip women of the right to abortion and make it a crime to procure one.
Across our nation, numerous laws have been passed that would prohibit abortions if Roe v. Wade were overturned. Many laws would end a woman’s right to choose an abortion, and even to use contraceptives. It’s particularly problematic that, in the 21st century, many poor women who can’t afford to go out of state for an abortion would have to resort to backstreet abortions. These women no longer would benefit from the assistance of qualified medical personnel to consult, obtain appropriate medicines and procedures, and follow-up care.
In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request to block a Texas law that bans virtually all abortions. Texas bans abortion after six weeks from a woman’s last menstrual period, which is distinct from the 24-week guidance provided by Roe v. Wade. At six weeks, a woman is unlikely to know she is pregnant. Furthermore, the Texas law bans abortions even if the pregnancy is the result of a rape or incest. It also provides private citizens anywhere in the United States the right to sue any person for aiding, in any way, an abortion, and provides a $10,000 incentive for doing so.
Americans should not forget that we have servicewomen stationed in Texas and throughout the United States and overseas. They chose to volunteer to serve our country and sacrifice themselves to protect and defend our freedom and democracy. But they didn’t volunteer to sacrifice their reproductive rights.
Military branches of service determine the state or overseas location where servicewomen will live. There are at least 15 active-duty installations in Texas. Will private citizens become bounty hunters tracking and spying on our servicewomen and military stationed in Texas to see if they had an abortion after the six-week cutoff? Will private citizens hack into servicewomen’s heath records and cellphones, and those of their dependents, to retrieve names and locations of people aiding them?
As for West Virginia, it has a law, currently inactive because of Roe v. Wade, that makes administering an abortion a felony punishable by three to 10 years in prison and supports a murder charge if the woman dies. West Virginia also recently passed a law that would ban abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of a disability.
These laws are particularly unwise for West Virginia.
West Virginia has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in the country. An abortion ban would place on this young population significant mental and physical strain and limit their future opportunities.
Republicans say, “Have the baby and, if you don’t want the baby, put the baby up for adoption.” In 2019, the state had a child welfare crisis where roughly 6,700 foster children had to be housed in motels, hotels, and even state offices, because no one wanted to adopt these children. It appears the child welfare crisis continues today. Without financial resources, many of these teenagers are likely to seek backstreet abortions.
Republicans shout, “Protect the fetus,.” while poor women with babies worry, “Who will feed us?” Nearly 174,986 women, approximately 20% of the women in West Virginia, live below the poverty line. Many women currently seeking abortions already have children to feed and would have to rely on backstreet abortions.
A majority of Americans agree that Roe v. Wade should not be overturned. Congressional Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are out of step with the needs of women and their families, and, in particular, our servicewomen.
Republicans argue that they are subject to tyranny and their rights taken away when they have to wear a mask. How is that more tyrannical than forcing a woman or child to use her body with all the risks and discomfort of pregnancy for nine months? And the damage to that woman or child does not stop then. How many Republican lawmakers have opened their homes to children, particularly those with disabilities and the product of drug-addicted mothers? How many women in this country have had the opportunity to go to college or have a rewarding career because of their right to an abortion?