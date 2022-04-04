We’ve all heard the sobering stats about the state of health in West Virginia. Statistics for infectious diseases are no better. But the bright spot is that there is a real possibility to do something about it, if Congress acts.
West Virginia Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., proposed the bipartisan BIO Preparedness Workforce Act to make sure communities have access to the infectious diseases care and expertise they desperately need, but he cannot pass the bill alone.
According to the most recent available data, West Virginia has the highest rate of hepatitis B and second-highest rate of hepatitis C in the country. Despite this overwhelming need — as well as well-known struggles with opioid addiction that drives transmission of these and other infectious diseases — the state is ill-equipped to address these challenges. There are simply not enough people working in infectious diseases preparedness, prevention, diagnosis and treatment in West Virginia to meet existing needs.
Forty-five of West Virginia’s 55 counties do not have a single physician trained to manage serious infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B and C, HIV, COVID-19, meningitis, mosquito- or tick-borne infections, such as Lyme disease, or infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
West Virginia has approximately 1.7 million residents, but fewer than 20 practicing infectious diseases physicians. That works out to be approximately one doctor for every 90,000 residents. For people living in the more rural areas, it can take hours to reach the nearest specialist. Limited access to transportation and the expense of travel, as well as lost wages from time off work only compound the issue. While increased use of telehealth can improve access to services, virtual care still requires a trained workforce, and limited access to broadband internet, computers and smartphones constrain telehealth’s reach for many of our most vulnerable patients.
Although West Virginia is particularly affected, the shortage of infectious diseases professionals is a national issue. More than 208 million people in America — almost two-thirds — live in areas without infectious disease expertise.
Despite these statistics, optimists see hope on the horizon. The bipartisan BIO Preparedness Workforce Act aims to increase the number of health professionals trained in infectious diseases and preparedness by helping them repay student loans if they commit to serve in communities that lack infectious diseases services — like those in West Virginia. My colleagues and I recently met with McKinley, and we appreciate his understanding of this need and his commitment to addressing it.
Infectious diseases experts do much more than see patients, although clinical care is a critical part of their role. They advise health systems and communities on safety precautions, run laboratories for diagnostic testing, lead efforts to reduce resistance to antibiotics and coordinate healthcare system responses to new infectious threats, like COVID-19. Their work can help contain the spread of infections, lessening the need for stricter infection control measures.
The BIO Preparedness Workforce Act would strengthen the pool of trained individuals that makes this work possible: not only physicians, but also nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinical pharmacists and laboratory professionals, among others.
The BIO Preparedness Workforce Act represents a significant investment in health care in local communities, now and for years to come. The bill is a promising step. It is critical that momentum around this issue not be lost. West Virginia’s other congressional representatives must stand with McKinley to support the bill’s passage.
Lawmakers can help turn the tide on infectious diseases and build a healthier future for West Virginians. But we need people equipped with the necessary training and resources to do it.