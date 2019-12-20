Judy Crookshanks: Self before country isn't the answer (Opinion)

Patriotism is about the love of our country and all its people. Patriotism is believing in our Constitution and, as the military motto states “no sibi sed patriae,” that is, not putting self before country.
Over a million military members currently serving our country took an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, to uphold core military values and put country first.
President Donald Trump swore an allegiance to preserve, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution, but he ignores its values and military values by putting self before country.
Donald Trump has abused the powers of his office and obstructed Congress. In doing so, he has failed to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its values. There is overwhelming evidence, provided by 17 non-partisan career experts (American patriots) and a 300 page report, confirming in detail that Trump withheld congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine in order to seek political gain for himself. He withheld aid to Ukraine that was contrary to U.S. foreign policy, and damaged the U.S. and its allies at the same time, while strengthening Russia’s power in the region. In addition he has obstructed justice by impeding an investigation, ordering his associates who hold public office not to testify, ignoring lawful subpoenas, wrongfully influencing witnesses and intimidating witnesses during an investigation.
An active-duty military member using his or her position and power like Trump would be held liable for crimes committed against the U.S. government. Their security clearance would be revoked immediately. Their actions would end their military career. They would be court-martialed and dishonorably discharged. Trump, commander-in-chief, is not above the law and should be held accountable as would a military member for similar offenses. Trump’s egregious pattern of misconduct is a continuing risk to our country’s national security. Republicans, by turning a blind eye to this conduct are putting party (self) over country.
Trump is untrustworthy and a clear and present danger to our military culture. He does not value our top military officials or the military rule of law. He pardoned war criminals and disparaged war heroes. His intrusion of politics in military environments presents a risk to combat operations and national security. Five military generals left his administration, and the secretary of the Navy resigned. This speaks volumes about Trump’s self-aggrandizing actions.
Trump seeks to wrap himself around the American flag, but the flag doesn’t fit him. He doesn’t represent American values. He loves to disparage the free press as “fake news” so his supporters will look to him for the truth, and nowhere else. This is a familiar tool of demagogues. “Believe me,” demagogues say, as they spread lies to enhance their power to the detriment of country. What makes our country great is the free press which is the backbone of our democracy and a bulwark against autocracy.
Prior to the beginning of the impeachment inquiry, and before witnesses even testified, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stated that the impeachment inquiry was dead on arrival at the Senate. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., echoed the same sentiments.
During and after the impeachment inquiry, Trump and congressional Republicans criticized our testifying patriots who are dedicated to peace and justice, diplomatic solutions and foreign policy respectful of our foreign alliances and international law. By refusing to listen to those who provide facts that contradict their political positions, these Republicans continue to put party before country.
Patriotism is essential to U.S. leadership in the world. It is trust and leadership on which our strength as a nation is based and military battles are won. It is time to restore leadership, honor, integrity and ethics to the Office of the President of the United States.
It is time to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution and safeguard our national security interests. Therefore, it is time to remove Donald Trump from office and hold his Republican cronies, like McConnell and Graham, accountable.