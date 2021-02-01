The 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was impeached a second time. This time, it was for his egregious and unconstitutional misconduct in inciting an insurrection against our democracy because he lost the November presidential election.
The congressional lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 understood the importance of the U.S. Constitution that they swore to uphold before God. These brave American patriots who voted to impeach Trump put our country and Constitution first, notwithstanding political fallout.
They had not sworn to support and defend the president or a political party, but to support and defend the U.S. Constitution
Trump questioned the legitimacy and integrity of the election, even though there was no evidence of voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election.
He falsely declared himself a winner. To preserve our democracy, federal and state elected representatives, including congressional Republicans, had a sworn duty to inform the American public that Trump did not win the election by a landslide. He lost the popular vote by a sizable 7 million votes, and the Electoral College vote was heavily in favor of Joe Biden.
State Democrat and Republican election officials certified their states’ results. William Barr, Trump’s appointed U.S. Justice Department attorney general declared there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Christopher Krebs, Trump’s head of cybersecurity in the Department of Homeland Security, verified that this election was the “most secure in American history.” Trump’s more than 60 lawsuits were laughed out of court, some by judges he appointed.
Yet many congressional Republicans, failing to make good on their oath of office to defend the U.S. Constitution, which is the embodiment of our democratic principles, perpetuated the lie that Trump won the election for political purposes. In doing so, they undermine the pillars of our democracy.
Trump declaring victory independent of the results of a democratic election was recognized by many of us who have served overseas as a corrupt tactic of a dictator.
Other dictator tactics are to control the rule of law and the military. In the end, Trump tried but failed to enlist the aid of the Justice Department to undermine the fair presidential election results. He made attempts to politicize our military, such as firing the secretary of defense, Mark Esper, and naming staunch loyalists to top Pentagon positions during the transition of power. But our military’s loyalty to the Constitution prevailed.
Trump did, however, enlist the support of certain congressional Republicans whom, by perpetuating the lie of a stolen election, also were responsible for the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
When a mob smashed its way into a U.S. Embassy in Iraq and shouted “Death to America,” security reinforcements were immediately deployed to protect the embassy and human life. In contrast, Trump reportedly enjoyed watching the riot at the Capitol, and might have helped delay a response, while the mob was engaging in violence that killed and injured Americans. He did nothing as they shouted death threats against the vice president of the United States.
Imagine a military leader failing to act or deserting their post as a mob smashed its way into a U.S. embassy threatening to kill Americans. Imagine a military leader condoning and praising that same mob attack that left Americans dead with comments such as “we love you” and “you are special.”
That leader would be court-martialed, dishonorably discharged and sent to prison. They would never again be able to serve in our government.
Trump stated, regarding the attack on the U.S. Embassy, that mobs, and people supporting them, would be held “fully responsible” for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any American facility and for violence targeting Americans.
Trump should likewise be held fully responsible for inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Certain Trump Republican members of Congress also should be held responsible for seeking to perpetuate the lie that the election was stolen and, even after the Capitol breach, voting against the results of the Electoral College. They have sought to undermine our democracy and seem determined to fuel the anger and hate that caused the breach. They have acted without honor and are morally culpable for the attack on our democracy, the U.S. Capitol and the death of Americans. Their national security clearances should be immediately revoked. In the very least, they should be censured by Congress.
Patriotism is all about the love of our country and all its people. Attacking our democracy, the U.S. Capitol and fellow Americans isn’t patriotism. It’s sedition.