When the U.S. Constitution still contained an individual right to abortion, it was too easy to ignore state legislatures’ actions to restrict abortion. Then, states became so extreme in their restrictions, it became harder to ignore them. Still, most of us thought the U.S. Supreme Court would continue to protect our rights.
Even after the draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked, many of us continued in denial.
Then, on June 24, the Supreme Court overruled Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, effectively eliminating abortion rights for tens of millions. Now, a lot of attention is focused on state legislatures to fix it.
In West Virginia, the legal status quo is abortion law so archaic (19th century), vague and convoluted that the sole abortion provider in the state stopped providing services immediately. A court injunction has restored those services, but that might be temporary. The Legislature is in the process of untangling the law.
Is it possible for those needing abortions — any pregnant West Virginian, including little girls — to find any relief in the legislative chambers of the state Capitol? It’s not looking like it now, and recent history backs that up.
Over the past three sessions, the Legislature passed three bills to restrict abortion. One group dedicated to keeping track of such bills publishes details of the votes by legislator. Their accounting reveals:
- In the 34-member Senate, only seven members voted against any of the bills to restrict abortion; none voted against all three bills.
- In the 100-member House of Delegates, only 18 members voted against any of the bills to restrict abortion; three voted against all three bills.
Let’s be real. Pregnant persons needing abortions in West Virginia are unlikely to find help from the current Legislature. Based on the recent data, neither caucus has shown any unified regard for protecting abortion rights. Bipartisanship is alive and well in terms of passing laws to restrict abortion. Already, post-Dobbs, the House of Delegates has been characterized publicly as “pro-life” by Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
It is nonsensical to have any individual right depend on state of residence. This only solidifies disparities in abortion access across socioeconomic strata. If the right to abortion health care is to be restored nationally, voting is our only available remedy.
First, we must vote for a Congress to restore abortion rights nationwide. Voting can produce:
- A reliable pro-choice majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
- A U.S. Senate willing to eliminate the filibuster that enables minority control. A 50-50 split won’t do. Individual rights are more important than arcane Senate rules.
- A Congress willing to consider structural reforms for the Supreme Court to protect the individual rights being dismantled. The court has signaled a willingness not to stop with abortion.
We must also vote for legislators to restore abortion rights state by state. Even a sympathetic Congress would be unlikely to pass a national abortion law that would be as expansive as some state laws. Differences across states would continue. Therefore, embedded anti-abortion majorities in state legislatures like West Virginia’s need to be replaced.
In summary, we must vote to fortify Congress; that’s the first essential goal. However, we cannot ignore state legislatures.
Achieving these two goals through voting might seem simplistic and unrealistic, but it shouldn’t be. Virtually every poll in every state shows that substantial majorities oppose the Dobbs decision. Those majorities just need to turn out and vote like it really matters. Our rights depend on it.