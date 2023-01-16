Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Final election results from the November midterms in West Virginia, released Dec. 9, revealed shockingly low voter turnout. Statewide, 43% of registered voters cast ballots in the election, meaning more voters stayed home than cast ballots. Only five of our 55 counties had turnout over 50%. This is not success.

Voter turnout is the ratio of ballots cast to registered voters, so turnout could appear low if the number of registered voters were inflated. The Secretary of State's Office assures us that extraordinary efforts in purging voter rolls eliminated this possibility.

Judy K. Ball is a member of the League of Women Voters of West Virginia.

