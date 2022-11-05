Our less than illustrious governor and his Republican brethren finally reached their goal of restricting bodily autonomy for West Virginia women.
House Bill 302, a heinous attack on women’s rights, was put together behind closed doors under a veil of secrecy. Instead of bipartisan conference committee discussions that normally occur when major legislation is pending, most changes to this bill occurred in back-door meetings and deals cut between legislators. Despite efforts by medical providers who were largely ignored, West Virginia now has an almost total ban on abortions.
Though touted as a “compromise “ legislative effort, the only “compromise “ inherent in this bill is in women’s health care. Women, both young and old, will die or suffer unnecessary mental and physical pain while doctors, hospitals and their lawyers wrangle over the definition of “medical emergency.” How close to death should a woman be before her doctor is able to intervene? Delays in therapeutic abortions necessary to preserve a woman’s life have and will result in fatalities.
West Virginia physicians now face a terrible dilemma, facing practicing medicine with shackled hands or leaving their OB/GYN practices to depart for less restrictive environments. Currently West Virginia suffers from a lack of such specialists, with many approaching retirement age, and access to medical providers in rural areas is limited. Query to those voting for this legislation: Why would young and well-trained medical providers choose to practice in West Virginia? How many new businesses will invest in a state with such regressive policies?
Simply put, the legislators who supported this bill exploited the care of West Virginia women for political gain. West Virginia residents, polled multiple times, wanted no such drastic measure. Naively, after attending the public hearing on HB 302, and listening to medical professionals and others, I expected a more balanced result. Upon reflection, the die was cast. First the abortion issue, purportedly not on the special session legislative agenda, suddenly appeared at the last minute. To their credit, House leadership hastily convened a public hearing early the next morning. Although limiting each speaker’s time was limited to a mere 45 seconds, powerful pro-choice messages resounded from the podium that day. An overwhelming majority of those speakers supported a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions. Unfortunately, many House members appeared disengaged and inattentive to their message. Perhaps they had heard it all before; or more probably Republican leadership deemed the discussion irrelevant.
Weeks later, once the Legislature reconvened, this misogynistic legislation passed in record time, with virtually no input from medical providers. Having practiced family law in West Virginia for almost 30 years, I find this legislation reprehensible on many levels. First, the limited time frame allotted for women to seek abortions in cases of rape and incest is absurd. Many women have irregular cycles; some initially exhibit few symptoms; others, particularly those poor and disenfranchised, lack the funds or transportation to seek immediate medical care. These “smoke and mirrors” exceptions, poorly disguised as significant protections for those victimized, do nothing to assist them. Second, the reporting requirement forcing victims to seek medical or police assistance before allowing an abortion to go forward acts as a ban on such procedures.
Over the years, I have met those victimized and reviewed videos of medical/police interviews. If handled correctly, a few victims may overcome those fears and report these incidents, but most do not. Threatened with bodily harm to themselves or others and groomed to keep “secrets,” most never report for years if ever. Allowing such victims to confide in trained professionals (i.e. teachers, social workers or therapists), mandatory reporters of sexual assault, would ease their pain. If handled improperly, a perpetrator could go free if his defense attorney spots mistakes made in such interviews. Reporting to police presents dangers to those victimized and their loved ones. Once an alleged perpetrator is named, it may be days or weeks before he is arrested, thus increasing the risks of domestic violence. As a result of this legislation, women and children will be forced into bearing children despite their circumstances.
A query for those supporting such draconian legislation: What bills have you introduced or supported that assist a woman in such a difficult medical situation? Increasing the minimum wage; mandatory family leave; increased penalties for the “fathers” who fail to pay child support; and penalizing those employers who fail to assist in wage withholding by paying men “under the table” immediately come to mind. Unfortunately, all too often the responsibility of parenthood falls squarely on the mother’s shoulders and this legislation simply increases this problem.
Whatever your view of the reproductive rights issue, the fact remains that this Republican legislative body ignored its constituency, passing significant legislation based solely on its blind adherence to a national abortion ban political agenda.
As we enter this election cycle, your vote and view count more than ever. I urge West Virginia voters to carefully scrutinize both a candidate’s stated positions and previous performance.
The proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution on the ballot give significant power to this current legislative body. I urge voters to vote no on Amendments 1, 2 and 4 based upon the imbalance of power created by these proposals. As to Amendment 1, which bans WV courts from intervening in any impeachment proceedings brought by the Legislature, this proposal ends any judicial oversight or control over legislative overreach, as occurred when legislative leaders improperly tried to impeach the entire West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Any time one branch of government (be that executive, judicial or legislative) has unfettered control, our democracy fails.
As to Amendment 2, touted as “property tax modernization,” the legislative leaders promise but fail to deliver specifics. While affording the Legislature the authority to repeal state taxes on business property, equipment and inventory, a huge budget item, there are no guarantees about replacing lost revenue. Vital community services are funded by these taxes including funding for fire departments, law enforcement, ambulance services, 911 emergency call centers, libraries, etc. According to the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County alone stands to lose $61 million if lost revenue is not replaced. Legislative plans for renewed funding are nonspecific and therefore too risky.. To entice voters, legislators say there is a “possibility” that personal property taxes on motor vehicles may be repealed but again there are no guarantees.
Amendment 4, the “Education Accountability Amendment” grants vast power over public education and policies to the Legislature. As a former teacher, and after following the Legislature’s misguided efforts to create meaningful legislation, I strongly oppose this amendment. From spending days arguing over the teaching of “critical race theory,” a bill written by the conservative Heritage Foundation and taught nowhere in West Virginia; the “taking” of public tax dollars to support private school vouchers; inane proposals to arm school principals while eliminating the requirement that students wear masks during the COVID pandemic; the list is endless. There is nothing to be gained by approving this amendment.
Lest we forget, Putnam County Republican Sen. Eric Tarr, a leading proponent of Amendment 2, made a bizarre public statement on the Senate floor right before voting to eliminate abortion rights in West Virginia. “I’ve heard arguments , if you’ve got a burning building, and you can save almost all the children but not all of them, what would you do? I’d burn the building.” Wiser heads than mine have puzzled over that comment. Not to be outdone, Raleigh County Sen. Robert Karnes mused that child victims of rape/incest often romanticize the perpetrators of the crime.
West Virginia families deserve better. With the election looming, concerned voters must push for more transparency in the legislative process and elect officials who truly acknowledge voter preferences, an idea seemingly foreign to many who currently hold office.