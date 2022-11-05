Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Our less than illustrious governor and his Republican brethren finally reached their goal of restricting bodily autonomy for West Virginia women.

House Bill 302, a heinous attack on women’s rights, was put together behind closed doors under a veil of secrecy. Instead of bipartisan conference committee discussions that normally occur when major legislation is pending, most changes to this bill occurred in back-door meetings and deals cut between legislators. Despite efforts by medical providers who were largely ignored, West Virginia now has an almost total ban on abortions.

Julia B. Shalhoup is a Charleston attorney.

