Julia Hearthway: Protecting black lung fund vital

The Department of Labor recently implemented new standards for self-insured mine operators that will help ensure that miners and taxpayers are protected.
When a coal miner develops disabling black lung disease, the responsible coal mine operator is required to pay the benefits owed to the miner under the Black Lung Benefits Act. U.S. coal mine operators are required to either purchase commercial insurance or obtain approval to self-insure their black lung benefits liabilities from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs (OWCP).
When the coal mine operator is unable to pay benefits because of financial insolvency, and does not have adequate commercial insurance or adequate security for self-insured obligations, benefits are paid by the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund — which is funded by an excise tax on coal. Although the trust fund has run a deficit since its creation in 1978, benefit payments to miners and survivors have never been in jeopardy.
Federal law requires the U.S. Treasury to make repayable advances to the trust fund to meet all benefit obligations for miners. It is important to reiterate that all benefit obligations are fully backed by the U.S. government. However, sound fiscal governance should still be expected from mine operators.
The Office of Worker’s Compensation is responsible for authorizing coal mine operators to self-insure and setting the appropriate security amount. Unfortunately, OWCP’s self-insurance evaluation process did not always require adequate security to cover coal mine operator liabilities. This became apparent when a number of coal mine operators filed for bankruptcy starting in 2014.
In recent years, OWCP committed itself to reforming the self-insurance process. The office conducted a detailed review of the existing self-insurance evaluation protocol and consulted with outside experts, including auditors, economists and actuaries. It was determined that the process could be strengthened by conducting a more robust analysis of both the operators’ financial health and projected black lung benefits liabilities. By leveraging new procedures, forms and analytical tools, the OWCP has overhauled its process for evaluating self-insurance applications from coal mine operators. The new process ensures that all necessary financial information is captured, properly analyzed and routinely monitored to fulfill OWCP’s fiduciary duty to protect the black lung trust fund from future operator bankruptcies.
The OWCP has developed a more thorough protocol for reviewing self-insurance applications with the goal of ensuring that OWCP authorizes self-insurance only for those coal mine operators who are financially sound and able to post adequate security. Under the updated process, operators provide security for their black lung obligations in amounts based on their financial health and risk of default — the greater the risk of default, the higher the amount of security.
To fully implement the revamped evaluation process, OWCP requested updated information and financial data from all 17 current self-insured coal mine operators. The office expects to complete the evaluations by spring 2020.
In the end, the new process will protect the trust fund from future operator bankruptcies and fulfill the Department’s duty to protect the fund’s assets. Miners will continue to receive all of their benefits with protections for taxpayers.