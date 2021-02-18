If there was ever a time to show our appreciation and gratitude for West Virginia’s local public health system, it’s now. Our local health departments have displayed leadership and necessity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite years of being underfunded and understaffed, they have risen to the challenge to such levels that their efforts have received well-deserved national recognition.
And yet, two bills were introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that could threaten the ability of local boards of health to respond quickly to their community’s public health needs now and in the future.
House Bill 2015 and Senate Bill 12 are being pushed by special interest groups in an attempt to weaken, derail and undo protective policies under the guise of unburdening government intervention. Our local boards of health are following evidenced-based best practices to drive decision-making and are well equipped to respond to the needs of their communities.
This is proven by the network of local smoke-free laws that ensure more than 65% of West Virginians are protected from toxic secondhand smoke at work.
The Coalition for a Tobacco Free West Virginia was established over 30 years ago, and in those years, we’ve learned an important lesson: Public health is not a partisan issue and, when politics are prioritized, people are put at risk.
For more than 50 years, we’ve known the health consequences of smoking and secondhand smoke exposure. Yet gaps in smoke-free protections persist, in large part, because of interference from Big Tobacco. Tobacco industry giants were infamously charged as racketeers for their predatory and deceptive tactics to addict their customers.
More than 30 years ago, all domestic airline flights were required to be smoke free. Thousands of municipalities and 23 states require all workplaces, restaurants and bars to be smoke-free indoors. For most, it’s impossible to imagine smoking in a movie theater, doctor’s office or the other public places where we once gathered.
With all the progress made in West Virginia communities, why go back? Smoke-free indoor air is the norm. This means putting worker and patron health first but also ensuring the next generation has a fighting chance to live without ever enduring secondhand smoke exposure.
Over the past two decades, the Coalition for a Tobacco Free West Virginia has worked with local health departments and coalitions of business and community leaders to help pass clean indoor air regulations.
It’s deeply concerning that we might lose all the ground we have gained in improving public health with 100% smoke-free indoor air regulations that could be erased. And there’s more work to be done.
West Virginia continues to have the highest adult smoking rate in the country, at twice the national average, and the youth e-cigarette pandemic is continuing to grow.
According to the American Lung Association, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death — and annual health care costs from smoking exceed $1 billion.
Sound, life-saving public health policies such as clean indoor air regulations are the most effective way to curb the adverse effects of our high smoking rates in the state. And so, it’s inexplicable why, especially amidst a global pandemic, our Legislature would consider bills that would inevitably roll back health and safety measures.
County commissions and city councils already appoint individuals to the boards of health. These boards exist to de-politicize public health. They make myriad rules and regulations involving emergency preparedness, environmental and community health. They’re detailed, complex rules informed by evidence, data and national guidelines.
We ask a lot of our local health departments, and even more so in the past year during the pandemic. In this moment, we should be asking them how better policies could improve the system, not punch another hole in the public health infrastructure. We should stop the persistent disinvestment and disrespect of our public health agencies.
HB 2015 and SB 12 should be stopped in their tracks.