West Virginia and the nation are hurting. Nearly a quarter-million people, including nearly 600 of our fellow West Virginians, have died. It’s been nearly eight months since Congress passed any significant COVID-19 relief package for regular Americans — and most of those relief programs have already expired.
The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic slump have made our communities sicker and poorer, slicing up our already frayed safety net, leaving the most vulnerable to fend for themselves. Yet, members of the U.S. Senate and the Trump administration remain indifferent to the death and suffering.
The $2.2 trillion dollars in stimulus funds offered in March through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act were a lifeline for millions of Americans, who, in addition to stimulus checks, received extended unemployment benefits. But that money has dried up. Countless people are now struggling to pay rent or to secure their next meal. Many of them live in West Virginia.
Meanwhile, over $900 million of the $1.25 billion West Virginia received in April to help address the health and economic costs of COVID-19 remains unspent. These funds represent a significant opportunity to address the extreme hardship present throughout the state.
Before COVID-19 hit, 40% of West Virginia residents were already mired in poverty, and things have only gotten worse since. As of mid-September, more than a third of West Virginians had reported a loss of income because of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, more than 80,000 poor people in the state have said they have been forced to go without food because of the pandemic. Right now, thousands of West Virginian families are at risk of eviction because they can’t pay their rent. In fact, West Virginia currently has among the highest rates of people under threat of eviction of any state in the nation.
It’s just as bad when considering the health effects of COVID-19. The Mountain State ranks first in the country for the percentage of adults who can be considered at-risk because of underlying health conditions. The coronavirus has now infected more than 35,300 West Virginians, with more being infected and dying every day. This is a ticking time bomb — and it’s not just our sick and elderly.
Communities of color in West Virginia have suffered the brunt of the pandemic, dying at a disproportionately high rate, compared to white residents. Black and Latino people also are far more likely to have been laid off or evicted because of the pandemic, with little resources available for those newly thrown into poverty.
We need federal and state government officials to help ease the suffering. On Monday, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, will conduct Moral Monday caravans in state capitols across the country, including West Virginia, to call on the nation to mourn those who have died from COVID-19, call for a smooth transition of power and demand that all leaders commit to passing policies to heal the nation and those most hurt by the pandemics of COVID-19, systemic racism and poverty.
West Virginia has less than 45 days to spend over $900 million in a way that targets remaining funds to those West Virginians who need them the most. Gov. Jim Justice needs to spend this funding on the immediate needs of our people now.
Meanwhile, we can’t wait until Jan. 20, when the Biden-Harris administration takes office, to begin pressuring them for a just COVID-19 relief. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the Trump administration must immediately stop sacrificing the lives of Americans with their calculated and lethal indifference. We need COVID-19 relief now.