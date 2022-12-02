Mountaineers are always free. This is the official motto of West Virginia, a state defined by our pioneering spirit as much as our humble dedication to our communities. It doesn’t take much to see that West Virginians don’t take kindly to politicians telling us what to think, or telling us that some voices matter more than others. But that could all change if a fringe legal theory wins the day when the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case called Moore v. Harper on Dec. 7.
We West Virginians pride ourselves on making sure that every resident has an equal voice and equal say over who makes decisions that affect our families and communities. Moore v. Harper would do away with that and potentially upend elections nationwide. Those backing the case base their argument on the so-called independent state legislature theory — a fringe idea recently brought up by a small group of politicians who are trying to avoid fair voting maps and election outcomes. If this lawsuit succeeds, when it comes to federal elections, legislators would be free to manipulate our elections, and state courts couldn’t stop them.
In our system of government, judges are supposed to be the referees who ensure elected officials play by the rules. If the Supreme Court sides with a handful of extremist politicians who want to block state courts from enforcing much-needed checks and balances, there’ll be no one left to defend our right to vote. Not to mention that we elect our judges here in West Virginia; so, when politicians look to erode the power of our courts, they’re effectively rejecting the will of Mountain State voters.
This isn’t about being a conservative or a liberal, a Republican or a Democrat. This is the culmination of a decades-long power grab designed to put politics over people. That’s why the heads of supreme courts from all 50 states, including West Virginia, signed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the argument suggested by Moore v. Harper.
Other legal experts, like former Judge J. Michael Luttig, long known as one of the most conservative members of the federal judiciary, also have opposed this attempted power grab. Luttig recently wrote that the half-baked theory behind the lawsuit is “antithetical to the Framers’ intent, and to the text, fundamental design, and architecture of the Constitution.”
West Virginians are no strangers to power grabs or attacks on our courts. Last month, we voted to defeat a dangerous constitutional amendment that would have made it so that no court in the state could intervene to protect the right to a fair hearing of a public official facing impeachment, no matter how frivolous the charge or constitutionally flawed the process. We stood up for our courts and our constitution then, and we’ll do it again now.
We need to make sure that the dangerous ideologies at play in Moore v. Harper never threaten our country’s values. Our elected officials, at every level of government, work for us — and that’s how it should be. Anyone in favor of silencing our voices and undermining our votes doesn’t deserve to represent our communities. As such, we must hold accountable any elected official who would back such a blatant and dangerous attack on our courts and our checks and balances.
We West Virginians fight for our freedom, and we don’t stand for attacks on the rights that we hold dear. When extremist politicians want near-total control of our elections, we know exactly what to tell them. That’s why West Virginians need to come together to make sure that this extremist theory is never allowed into the mainstream. Our votes and rights depend on it.
Julie Archer is project manager at West Virginia Citizen Action Group and coordinator of West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections.