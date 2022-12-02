Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mountaineers are always free. This is the official motto of West Virginia, a state defined by our pioneering spirit as much as our humble dedication to our communities. It doesn’t take much to see that West Virginians don’t take kindly to politicians telling us what to think, or telling us that some voices matter more than others. But that could all change if a fringe legal theory wins the day when the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case called Moore v. Harper on Dec. 7.

We West Virginians pride ourselves on making sure that every resident has an equal voice and equal say over who makes decisions that affect our families and communities. Moore v. Harper would do away with that and potentially upend elections nationwide. Those backing the case base their argument on the so-called independent state legislature theory — a fringe idea recently brought up by a small group of politicians who are trying to avoid fair voting maps and election outcomes. If this lawsuit succeeds, when it comes to federal elections, legislators would be free to manipulate our elections, and state courts couldn’t stop them.

Julie Archer is project manager at West Virginia Citizen Action Group and coordinator of West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections.

