West Virginians, and tens of millions of their fellow Americans from around the nation, were shocked by revelations of the massive ethics scandal involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Superyacht cruises, private jet flights and ritzy vacations throughout two decades, all bankrolled by a conservative billionaire donor — and Thomas refused to disclose any of it. The ramifications for public confidence in the court, now at an all-time low, were swift. But serious questions remain about just how deep this stain goes.
The Thomas scandal cast a long shadow over many of the Supreme Court’s most controversial decisions in recent times, but likely none more so than its dismantling of voting rights.
In 2013, in a case called Shelby v. Holder, Thomas was the deciding vote in a reckless ruling against key protections in the Voting Rights Act, which provided checks on racist, discriminatory voting restrictions. The decision opened the door to a vicious free-for-all of extremist politicians across Southern states doing everything in their power to strip away fundamental rights from their constituents.
The bar could not be lower. In fact, it’s so low now that the entire country was surprised by the court’s recent decision to uphold the bare minimum of protections for Black voters and other voters of color through fair voting maps. That recent decision, Allen v. Milligan, saved us from rock bottom. It doesn’t redeem the court’s war against voting rights and all their major potential conflicts of interest.
Enter Harlan Crow, the billionaire mega-donor who “gifted” Thomas those cruises, flights and vacations (Crow also paid monthly school tuition for Thomas’ grandnephew, and even bought Thomas’ mother’s house in 2014 and let her continue to live there for free, saving her tens of thousands of dollars at minimum in rent and property taxes). Crow has a lengthy record of donating to conservative political candidates in state and federal races, and has long run in the same circles as conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo, the de facto leader of the ultra-right Federalist Society, who joined Thomas on several of those fancy outings paid for by Crow.
Using a network of front groups, Leo’s underlings filed legal briefs in 2012 and fought to push conservative justices on the court to tear apart our voting rights (using the same front group, he also covertly sent Ginni Thomas, Clarence’s wife, roughly $100,000 around the same time). And, what do you know? They got exactly the ruling they wanted.
The unshakeable reality today, nearly 10 years after the court’s horrible decision in Shelby v. Holder, is that the path to voters getting their rights and their voices back starts with addressing the lack of rules for our scandal-plagued justices. We need commonsense reforms, like a mandatory code of ethics and basic term limits. It’s a no-brainer, and the only way we can start rebuilding trust in our courts.
To her credit, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has spoken out about the need for stronger ethics rules for the court. It’s time that our other senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., does the same.
But fixing the court’s ethics woes is only the first step. Step 2 requires that we fix the serious damage the court’s conservative justices have done to our democracy.
As you read this, there’s an ongoing effort to pass bold, transformative legislation to protect the freedom to vote, restore integrity to America’s elections and build a more inclusive and responsive democracy where everyone can participate, every vote is counted and everyone’s voice is heard.
The Freedom to Vote Act would empower average West Virginians to have more of a say in who’s running their democracy. The bill would combat secret money and election interference here in the Mountain State and elsewhere; it would put an end to big money funneled through groups with secret donors by requiring groups that spend money on political ads to say where the money came from.
The depressing proof is in the numbers: West Virginia has one of the lowest voter participation rates in the country, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The lack of uniform standards for things like vote by mail, drop boxes, provisional ballots and voter identification requirements creates barriers and unequal access to the ballot from state to state. The Freedom to Vote Act would go a long way toward removing barriers to voting experienced by West Virginians and, at the same time, counter attacks on the freedom to vote that we are seeing in other states, ensuring we all have equal access to the ballot.
We can’t sit on our hands as a scandal-ridden court continues to strip us of our rights and freedoms. West Virginians are more powerful when we stand together, and there is no moment more urgent or pressing to unite than the present. The solution to our democracy blues starts with ethics reforms for the Supreme Court and ends with passing the Freedom to Vote Act. We must continue to push back against the assault on democracy in our nation until every vote matters and every voice is heard.