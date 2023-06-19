Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginians, and tens of millions of their fellow Americans from around the nation, were shocked by revelations of the massive ethics scandal involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Superyacht cruises, private jet flights and ritzy vacations throughout two decades, all bankrolled by a conservative billionaire donor — and Thomas refused to disclose any of it. The ramifications for public confidence in the court, now at an all-time low, were swift. But serious questions remain about just how deep this stain goes.

Julie Archer is project manager at WV Citizen Action Group and coordinator of WV Citizens for Clean Elections.