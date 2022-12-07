Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Growing up in West Virginia has been a formative experience in my life. I moved away at 22, and then moved home a decade later.

Of the lessons I’ve learned in West Virginia, the ones that stand out to me are the importance of faith, family and hard work. Prioritizing these values helps us seek better lives for ourselves and our neighbors. And when our elected officials craft legislative policies with these same principles in mind, these become commonsense solutions.

Stories you might like

Justin Bowers is founding lead pastor of the New Community Church, in Buckhannon, and executive director of Appalachian Impact.

Recommended for you