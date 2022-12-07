Growing up in West Virginia has been a formative experience in my life. I moved away at 22, and then moved home a decade later.
Of the lessons I’ve learned in West Virginia, the ones that stand out to me are the importance of faith, family and hard work. Prioritizing these values helps us seek better lives for ourselves and our neighbors. And when our elected officials craft legislative policies with these same principles in mind, these become commonsense solutions.
The child tax credit is one such policy. It has at different times been strongly supported by both Republicans and Democrats. The expanded child tax credit dramatically reduces child poverty and makes it more thinkable for expectant parents to choose life for their unborn babies. Both are important to me, as a person of faith.
Sadly, Congress allowed the latest improvements to the tax credit to expire at the end of 2021, resulting in a spike in child poverty. West Virginia families that rely on the tax credit, encompassing 346,000, or 93%, of West Virginia’s children, have seen a cut to the credit just as inflation is driving up the cost of basic necessities.
The previous credit offered a refundable tax break of $3,000 to $3,600 per year that could be taken in monthly installments of between $250 to $300 per child. It helped cover the many expenses associated with raising families. Such relief allowed this family to pay for essentials such as food, rent and utilities.
In 2021, more than 9 in 10 West Virginia households spent this credit on basic needs or education. Indeed, data now show that the 2021 credit expansion lifted 22,000 more West Virginia children out of poverty than with prior or current levels of the tax credit. Furthermore, every dollar of tax credit payments will generate $8 in social and economic benefits, according to a recent study by Columbia University.
In the past, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has insisted on work requirements with any version of the tax credit. I am writing to encourage Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to work with senators on both sides of the aisle — including Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Steve Daines, Richard Burr, Marco Rubio and Mike Lee — to pass an expanded child tax credit that keeps in mind lower-income West Virginia families, including parents who need to stay home with infant or toddler children or grandparents on fixed incomes caring for grandchildren.
As a person of faith who values and works to protect the rights of the unborn, I believe each human life is precious to God — and should be to us, as well. The task of defending life does not end at birth.
We should all care about the well-being of the children in our communities. They need our help. The expanded child tax credit makes a powerful pro-life and pro-family statement. It is the best possible investment we can make in our nation’s future.
I have been back home in Buckhannon for over a decade. I pastor a local church, as well as lead a nonprofit committed to building hope for students who are at-risk through mentoring and positive youth development. In the midst of this work, it is not often we see this kind of commonsense legislation from Congress. I look forward to our own Sens. Capito and Manchin working hard to restore this credit before the end of the year. There is too much on the line for West Virginia to let this opportunity slip past us.
Justin Bowers is founding lead pastor of the New Community Church, in Buckhannon, and executive director of Appalachian Impact.