At the The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charleston we see every day the inequities and roadblocks facing our country’s young people. It’s with that in mind that we commit to providing every child the opportunity for a better future, no matter their background, to assuring success is within reach for every young person who enters our doors and that everyone reaches their full potential. But we can’t do it alone.
Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe places where young people can learn and grow. We believe every kid and teen deserves access to experiences and opportunities that change their lives for the better, regardless of their socio-economic status, color of their skin, or other factors that contribute to inequities. Through caring mentors, innovative programming and an unwavering commitment to safety, Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation do whatever it takes to support youth on their path to a great future.
Every day, we do what is needed to serve our communities. Our club was recently honored by our national charter, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with their Champion of Youth award for our steadfast advocacy around issues impacting our state’s young people. But we were just fulfilling our mission of doing whatever it takes to ensure all kids have the resources they need to achieve great futures.
This is who the clubs are, who they have been and who they will need to continue being long after this crisis ends if we are to ensure our kids have the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed. We couldn’t accomplish this on our own. It was through the support of our elected officials and members of the community that enabled us to have this impact. I thank each and every one of your for your continued support and dedication to investing in our kids’ futures.
We’re also teaching our young people how to live healthy lifestyles so they can make decisions that result in their social, emotional and physical well-being. Our Club teens are less likely to use drugs or alcohol and are more likely to engage in regular physical activity than their peers nationally.
The support of the Charleston community makes it possible for young men like Jaylin to receive scholarship dollars for his post-high school efforts; for young women like Loyalty to have a safe and positive place to spend time when schools are closed; and for hundreds of young people every year to receive hope and opportunity. The club is a community effort — it belongs to each of us. Thank you for your support of your Boys & Girls Club for the last 58 years.
We also know that investment in after-school opportunities creates impact in local communities, especially for working families that rely on Boys & Girls Clubs as a means to be employed full-time. Every $1 invested in a Boys & Girls Clubs returns $9.60 in current and future earnings and cost-savings to their communities.
Our kids’ success isn’t just on the president or Congress or our state Legislature, it’s on all of us to move the needle for youth in America, creating real opportunity based on kids’ potential — not on the circumstances that surround them. Our young people are the promise of tomorrow. Prioritizing and investing in after school time not only leads to better outcomes for our kids, but also to a healthier, safer and more prosperous nation.
Justin Clark is the Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charleston.