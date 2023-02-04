Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At the The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charleston we see every day the inequities and roadblocks facing our country’s young people. It’s with that in mind that we commit to providing every child the opportunity for a better future, no matter their background, to assuring success is within reach for every young person who enters our doors and that everyone reaches their full potential. But we can’t do it alone.

Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe places where young people can learn and grow. We believe every kid and teen deserves access to experiences and opportunities that change their lives for the better, regardless of their socio-economic status, color of their skin, or other factors that contribute to inequities. Through caring mentors, innovative programming and an unwavering commitment to safety, Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation do whatever it takes to support youth on their path to a great future.

Justin Clark is the Executive Director of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Charleston.

